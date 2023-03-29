https://sputniknews.com/20230329/musk-warns-against-progressing-beyond-gpt-4-as-report-says-ai-may-replace-300-mln-jobs-1108897125.html

Musk Warns Against Progressing Beyond GPT-4 as Report Says AI May Replace 300 Mln Jobs

Elon Musk, along with and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, have called for a six-month pause in development of AI systems that are more advanced than GPT-4.

Elon Musk, along with a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, has called for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems that are more advanced than GPT-4.The open letter published on Wednesday and signed by Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque, among other signatories, points out that the immediate pause should be public, verifiable and include all public actors.The letter urges AI labs and independent experts to use the pause “to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts.”The document comes as a new report by investment bank Goldman Sachs claimed that AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs.As per the report, the impact will vary considerably between different sectors. The administrative and legal sectors will see the maximum impact with 46% of administrative jobs and 44%of legal jobs risking replacement by AI.The report argued that AI could replace a quarter of work tasks in the US and Europe, but may also mean new jobs and a productivity boom. The document asserted that AI could eventually increase the total annual value of goods and services produced globally by 7%.The developments were preceded by the public debut of GPT-4, a new large language model that powers ChatGPT of the chatbot developer OpenAI. GPT-4 is capable of recognizing both text and images, as well as solving complex problems with greater accuracy.ChatGPT gained popularity after its launch in November 2022, acquiring its first million users in less than a week. In late January, Microsoft said it would invest "billions of dollars" in OpenAI.

