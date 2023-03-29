https://sputniknews.com/20230329/moscow-suspends-transfer-of-all-types-of-notifications-under-new-start-1108919069.html

Moscow Suspends Transfer of All Types of Notifications Under New START

Moscow Suspends Transfer of All Types of Notifications Under New START

The transfer of all notifications between Russia and the United States under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), including notifications about test launches, has been suspended, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2023-03-29T11:29+0000

2023-03-29T11:29+0000

2023-03-29T11:56+0000

new start treaty

world

russia

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105735/24/1057352462_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d78cc137c17ca1a3ec45e110076968e0.jpg

On Tuesday, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said that Russian defense officials during their interaction on March 27 with US counterparts said that Moscow would not exchange semi-annual data with Washington in line with the New START treaty. As a countermeasure, the United States has decided that it will also not provide the semi-annual data on high-level numbers back to Russia. "All forms of notifications, all formats are suspended, all inspection activities, data exchange, in general, all types of work under the agreement are suspended, they will not be carried out. This does not depend on the position that the United States can take," Ryabkov told reporters.

https://sputniknews.com/20230329/russia-stance-on-new-start-unchanged-regardless-of-us-decision-on-data-exchange-1108893244.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, new start treaty