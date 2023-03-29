https://sputniknews.com/20230329/mass-rally-against-pension-reform-in-prague--1108897911.html

Mass Rally Against Pension Reform in Prague

Anti-government rallies began in Czech Republic in September 2022 in the wake of energy crisis and inflation.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Prague, where thousands of demonstrators rally against intended pension reform. The bill proposed by finance minister Sbynek Stanjura implies the increase in retirement age from 65 to 68 years. Experts note that the majority of European governments face budget deficit exacerbated by anti-Russian sanctions and energy crisis. The pension reform since to be an obvious solution, however it sparks public outrage.The protestors are also calling for salary adjustments. It is expected that both public and private sector workers will participate. Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

