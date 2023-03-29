https://sputniknews.com/20230329/lavrov-iranian-counterpart-abdollahian-hold-presser-after-talks-in-moscow-1108896560.html

Lavrov, Iranian Counterpart Abdollahian Hold Presser After Talks in Moscow

Top diplomats are expected to cover a wide range of economic and political issues with emphasis on Iran nuclear deal.

Sputnik come to you live from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian are holding a presser following their talks.In all likelihood, economic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran will be raised. As of late, Russia has become the top investor in Iran’s economy, surpassing China. Since 2021, Moscow has injected roughly $2.7 billion into Iranian oil projects. Also, the diplomacy chiefs are expected to bring up the much-talked-about JCPOA (Join Comprehensive Plan of Action) deal that placed restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief. The agreement was unilaterally undermined by Washington in 2018, yet Russia, along with other key players, has been trying to revive it.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

