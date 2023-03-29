https://sputniknews.com/20230329/latest-school-shooting-further-indicts-us-culture-of-violence-1108885866.html

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Too Black, Artist, organizer for the defense committee, and producer and editor of the documentary The Pendleton 2 to discuss an upcoming documentary about the struggle for the freedom of the Pendleton 2 who fought white supremacist violence in the prison they were incarcerated in, the harsh sentences that they received in retaliation for their actions and where their case stands today, and the pervasiveness of white supremacist groups in the prison administration and among prison guards and why that information was kept from the jury which sentenced the Pendleton 2.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Aritz Rodríguez Galán, President of the World Federation of Democratic Youth to discuss the continued imprisonment of the Kononovich brothers in Ukraine under charges of holding pro-Russian views, how Ukraine has criminalized communist organizing and ideology since the Maidan coup,and why a continued international effort for the freedom of the Kononovich brothers is necessary.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss why the Biden administration’s executive order on the use of spyware technology by US government agencies doesn’t exactly do what the mainstream press says it does, concerns over the use of mass surveillance technology powered by artificial intelligence in France during the upcoming 2024 Olympics, and how publishing companies are working to restrict access to books digitized and uploaded to the Internet Archive.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss massive protests in Israel over Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned judicial overhaul and how those protests ignore fundamental questions of apartheid at the core of Israeli democracy, the shooting at a school in Nashville, Tennessee and the continued refusal of politicians to prevent these kinds of tragedies, and how a possible chemical contamination of Philadelphia drinking water highlights the impacts of the capitalist system on the lives of working people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

