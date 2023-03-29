https://sputniknews.com/20230329/kremlin-says-impossible-to-achieve-goals-of-military-operation-in-ukraine-with-diplomacy-1108918617.html

Kremlin Says Impossible to Achieve Goals of Military Operation in Ukraine With Diplomacy

Kremlin Says Impossible to Achieve Goals of Military Operation in Ukraine With Diplomacy

Diplomacy is no longer an option for achieving the goals of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2023-03-29T11:08+0000

2023-03-29T11:08+0000

2023-03-29T11:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

kremlin

dmitry peskov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/15/1104501939_0:0:3153:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_9e28e00330fda2d5996663edbaa7f4a3.jpg

"We have repeatedly said that Russia's goals can be achieved in various ways — these are political and diplomatic or, if political and diplomatic are currently impossible, and in the case of Ukraine, they are impossible, unfortunately, via military way, that is, through a special military operation," Peskov told reporters.Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations have ultimately reached an impasse.Commenting on the possibility of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kremlin spokesman said that it is up to Beijing to decided whether it is appropriate to organize such an event."We know the balanced position of China, we highly appreciate it and believe that the Chinese leader himself decides the expediency of certain contacts, and we have no right to give any advice here," Peskov told reporters.In an interview with AP earlier this month, Zelensky said that he is ready to meet with Xi in Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said earlier on Wednesday that China maintains communication with all parties on the Ukrainian issue, including Ukraine, but there is no specific information regarding a possible meeting between the Chinese and Ukrainian leaders.Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived at the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the city of Enerhodar earlier in the day. Dmitry Peskov said that there are no plans to organize any meetings or phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Grossi."No, so far there are no such contacts in the foreseeable schedule. He [Grossi] is in constant contact with his counterparts, the chairmen of Rosatom, with other colleagues, these contacts continue," Peskov told reporters.Russia to Continue to Defend Its Athletes, Interact With IOCRussia will continue to defend the interests of its athletes and interact with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to resolve all issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.On Tuesday, the IOC recommended international sports federations to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag but not if they support the ongoing military operation in Ukraine."Yesterday there was a fairly prompt comment by the Russian Olympic Committee, it was quite exhaustive. Recommendations that were given [by the IOC] contain elements of discrimination, which are unacceptable. As for us, we will continue to defend the interests of our athletes in every possible way, and, of course, contacts with the IOC will continue precisely to protect the interests of our athletes," Peskov told reporters.

https://sputniknews.com/20230119/west-doesnt-want-peace-in-ukraine-rather-bleed-russia-white-us-author-says-1106491147.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/what-is-the-current-situation-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1108857839.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, russia-ukraine peace talks