Iran Rejects Accusations of Attack on US Military Base in Syria

Iran has dismissed accusations made by the United States of an attack on the US base in Syria allegedly carried by Iranian drones, saying that Tehran does not want any tensions and has always advocated peace and security in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

Last week, a drone presumably of Iranian origin attacked a maintenance facility at the base in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, killing a US contractor and injuring six others, according to the US Department of Defense. In response to the drone attack, the US military carried out airstrikes on facilities belonging to groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said. The Iranian foreign minister also said that Washington made "baseless, unsubstantiated" claims and "accused others instead of presenting any evidence." The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.

