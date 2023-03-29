https://sputniknews.com/20230329/iran-denies-alleged-plot-to-attack-jewish-sites-in-greece-1108936968.html
Iran Denies Alleged Plot to Attack Jewish Sites in Greece
Iran Denies Alleged Plot to Attack Jewish Sites in Greece
The Iranian embassy in Athens denied on Wednesday claims made by Israel that Tehran was behind two Pakistanis' plot to launch anti-Semitic attacks in the Greek capital.
2023-03-29T19:58+0000
2023-03-29T19:58+0000
2023-03-29T19:58+0000
world
israel
greece
iran
terrorist
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108577329_0:143:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_9dc7093af8f33953cf03ebbb001b7258.jpg
"Iran strongly denies the rumors spread by Zionist sources and their baseless accusations against Iran. It is obvious that their fabricated scenarios are meant to divert the public's attention from their internal crisis," the diplomatic mission wrote on social media. The statement comes one day after the Greek police reported that it had busted a "terrorist network" with the help of the national intelligence agency, EYP, arresting two Pakistanis on suspicion of plotting attacks on a Jewish restaurant and a synagogue. The plot was allegedly orchestrated by a man in Tehran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israeli intelligence agency Mossad for helping Greece take down the alleged extremist network, while Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused Tehran of "exporting terrorism" to the Middle East and beyond.The "internal crisis" the diplomatic mission referred to was not specified but the diplomatic mission was likely referencing the ongoing judicial reform protests that have seen weeks long protests number in the hundreds of thousands throughout Israel.
https://sputniknews.com/20230327/mass-protests-engulf-israel-as-water-cannons-detentions-and-arson-ensue-1108819053.html
israel
greece
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/13/1108577329_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09bd60d29f7f2b9326496a76f9d4373b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
terrorist attack in greece, iran terrorism, israel accusations
terrorist attack in greece, iran terrorism, israel accusations
Iran Denies Alleged Plot to Attack Jewish Sites in Greece
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian embassy in Athens denied on Wednesday claims made by Israel that Tehran was behind two Pakistanis' plot to launch anti-Semitic attacks in the Greek capital.
"Iran strongly denies the rumors spread by Zionist sources and their baseless accusations against Iran. It is obvious that their fabricated scenarios are meant to divert the public's attention from their internal crisis," the diplomatic mission wrote on social media.
The statement comes one day after the Greek police reported that it had busted a "terrorist network" with the help of the national intelligence agency, EYP, arresting two Pakistanis on suspicion of plotting attacks on a Jewish restaurant and a synagogue. The plot was allegedly orchestrated by a man in Tehran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israeli intelligence agency Mossad for helping Greece take down the alleged extremist network, while Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused Tehran of "exporting terrorism" to the Middle East and beyond.
The "internal crisis" the diplomatic mission referred to was not specified but the diplomatic mission was likely referencing the ongoing judicial reform protests that have seen weeks long protests number in the hundreds of thousands throughout Israel.