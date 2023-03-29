Iran Denies Alleged Plot to Attack Jewish Sites in Greece

International
The Iranian embassy in Athens denied on Wednesday claims made by Israel that Tehran was behind two Pakistanis' plot to launch anti-Semitic attacks in the Greek capital.
19:58 GMT 29.03.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian embassy in Athens denied on Wednesday claims made by Israel that Tehran was behind two Pakistanis' plot to launch anti-Semitic attacks in the Greek capital.
"Iran strongly denies the rumors spread by Zionist sources and their baseless accusations against Iran. It is obvious that their fabricated scenarios are meant to divert the public's attention from their internal crisis," the diplomatic mission wrote on social media.
The statement comes one day after the Greek police reported that it had busted a "terrorist network" with the help of the national intelligence agency, EYP, arresting two Pakistanis on suspicion of plotting attacks on a Jewish restaurant and a synagogue. The plot was allegedly orchestrated by a man in Tehran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israeli intelligence agency Mossad for helping Greece take down the alleged extremist network, while Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen accused Tehran of "exporting terrorism" to the Middle East and beyond.
The "internal crisis" the diplomatic mission referred to was not specified but the diplomatic mission was likely referencing the ongoing judicial reform protests that have seen weeks long protests number in the hundreds of thousands throughout Israel.
