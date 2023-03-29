https://sputniknews.com/20230329/iaea-on-kievs-remark-on-capturing-znpp-by-force-nuclear-plant-should-not-be-target-1108921097.html

IAEA on Kiev’s Remark on Capturing ZNPP by Force: Nuclear Plant Should Not Be Target

IAEA on Kiev’s Remark on Capturing ZNPP by Force: Nuclear Plant Should Not Be Target

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) should not be considered as a target during current hostilities, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, commenting on Kiev's statement about capturing the plant by force.

2023-03-29T12:14+0000

2023-03-29T12:14+0000

2023-03-29T12:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

zaporozhye npp

iaea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623703_0:143:3133:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_8b62a4edf04e0e14ce594c0c6e87e668.jpg

During his visit to the territory of the ZNPP. Grossi pointed to the need to agree on one important thing — the nuclear power plant should not be attacked and used for attacks in the other direction. The idea is the basis of a new concept, currently being developed to protect the ZNPP, the IAEA chief said, adding that it envisages narrowing the safety zone around the plant. He insists that new measures have to be taken in order to protect the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant as situation here is not getting better. According to Grossi, hostilities around the area are intensifying so the agency is developing a new protection concept for the plant, and discusses this issue with Russia and Ukraine.Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom supports the stance of IAEA head Rafael Grossi that the ZNPP should not be used as a target or for blackmail, Rosenergoatom spokesman Renat Karchaa said on Wednesday.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, under the control of Russian forces since March, is persitently shelled shelled by Ukrainian militants. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such attacks should be considered as acts of nuclear terrorism.

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/what-is-the-current-situation-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1108857839.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

znpp, zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , ukrainian crisis, hostilities in ukraine, russian special op, nuclear terrorism