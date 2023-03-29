https://sputniknews.com/20230329/iaea-head-grossi-arrives-at-zaporozhye-npp-in-energodar-1108905397.html

IAEA Head Grossi Arrives at Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived at the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in the city of Energodar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Grossi is currently on a working visit to the ZNPP territory. The agency head is accompanied by the plant's management and responsible technical personnel. The situation in the city remains calm, the correspondent reported.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, under the control of Russian forces since March, has been repeatedly shelled by Kiev militants using drones and artillery. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks are nothing short of acts of nuclear terrorism. However, neither IAEA nor West in general are ready to blame Zelensky militants though they admit the fact of shelling at the same time.

