https://sputniknews.com/20230329/iaea-head-grossi-arrives-at-zaporozhye-npp-in-energodar-1108905397.html
IAEA Head Grossi Arrives at Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
IAEA Head Grossi Arrives at Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived at the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in the city of Energodar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
2023-03-29T10:32+0000
2023-03-29T10:32+0000
2023-03-29T10:34+0000
russian precision strikes on ukraine
ukrainian crisis
nuclear terror
zaporozhye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100452164_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_093d8dbecf048c36ad0cee0ab5a95144.jpg
Grossi is currently on a working visit to the ZNPP territory. The agency head is accompanied by the plant's management and responsible technical personnel. The situation in the city remains calm, the correspondent reported.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, under the control of Russian forces since March, has been repeatedly shelled by Kiev militants using drones and artillery. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks are nothing short of acts of nuclear terrorism. However, neither IAEA nor West in general are ready to blame Zelensky militants though they admit the fact of shelling at the same time.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/what-is-the-current-situation-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1108857839.html
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100452164_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee2e0083a99e4fb7dc87a5bfa675be66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
rafael grossi, iaea, international atomic agency, znpp, zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, nuclear terrorism
rafael grossi, iaea, international atomic agency, znpp, zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, nuclear terrorism
IAEA Head Grossi Arrives at Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
10:32 GMT 29.03.2023 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 29.03.2023)
ENERGODAR (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived at the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in the city of Energodar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Grossi is currently on a working visit to the ZNPP territory. The agency head is accompanied by the plant's management and responsible technical personnel. The situation in the city remains calm, the correspondent reported.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, under the control of Russian forces since March, has been repeatedly shelled by Kiev militants using drones and artillery. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks are nothing short of acts of nuclear terrorism
.
However, neither IAEA nor West in general are ready to blame Zelensky militants though they admit the fact of shelling at the same time.