LIVE: Lavrov, Iranian Counterpart Abdollahian Hold Presser After Talks in Moscow
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
IAEA Head Grossi Arrives at Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived at the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in the city of Energodar, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
Grossi is currently on a working visit to the ZNPP territory. The agency head is accompanied by the plant's management and responsible technical personnel. The situation in the city remains calm, the correspondent reported.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, under the control of Russian forces since March, has been repeatedly shelled by Kiev militants using drones and artillery. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks are nothing short of acts of nuclear terrorism. However, neither IAEA nor West in general are ready to blame Zelensky militants though they admit the fact of shelling at the same time.
10:32 GMT 29.03.2023 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 29.03.2023)
What is the Current Situation at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant?
