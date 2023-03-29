International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Grossi Sees No Offensive Weapons at Zaporozhye NPP: Russia's Rosenergoatom
Grossi Sees No Offensive Weapons at Zaporozhye NPP: Russia's Rosenergoatom
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi saw during his visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that no offensive weapons are present at the station.
Earlier in the day, Grossi arrived at the ZNPP and inspected the site together with the plant's management and responsible technical staff. "Rafael Grossi has made sure that there has never been, and that there are no plans to deploy any offensive weapons at the ZNPP," Karchaa told Russian media.
17:52 GMT 29.03.2023
An aerial view shows the spray pounds at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
