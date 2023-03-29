https://sputniknews.com/20230329/grossi-sees-no-offensive-weapons-at-zaporozhye-npp-russias-rosenergoatom-1108934040.html
Grossi Sees No Offensive Weapons at Zaporozhye NPP: Russia's Rosenergoatom
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi saw during his visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that no offensive weapons are present at the station.
Earlier in the day, Grossi arrived at the ZNPP and inspected the site together with the plant's management and responsible technical staff. "Rafael Grossi has made sure that there has never been, and that there are no plans to deploy any offensive weapons at the ZNPP," Karchaa told Russian media.
Grossi Sees No Offensive Weapons at Zaporozhye NPP: Russia's Rosenergoatom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi saw during his visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) that no offensive weapons are present at the station, Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, spokesman Renat Karchaa said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Grossi arrived at the ZNPP and inspected the site together with the plant's management and responsible technical staff.
"Rafael Grossi has made sure that there has never been, and that there are no plans to deploy any offensive weapons at the ZNPP," Karchaa told Russian media.