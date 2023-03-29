https://sputniknews.com/20230329/grossi-sees-no-offensive-weapons-at-zaporozhye-npp-russias-rosenergoatom-1108934040.html

Grossi Sees No Offensive Weapons at Zaporozhye NPP: Russia's Rosenergoatom

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi saw during his visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) that no offensive weapons are present at the station.

Earlier in the day, Grossi arrived at the ZNPP and inspected the site together with the plant's management and responsible technical staff. "Rafael Grossi has made sure that there has never been, and that there are no plans to deploy any offensive weapons at the ZNPP," Karchaa told Russian media.

