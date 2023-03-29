https://sputniknews.com/20230329/fractured-ukraine-poisoned-by-depleted-uranium-win-scenario-for-pentagon-says-ex-dod-official-1108935140.html

Fractured Ukraine Poisoned by Depleted Uranium 'Win' Scenario for Pentagon, Says Ex-DoD Official

Fractured Ukraine Poisoned by Depleted Uranium 'Win' Scenario for Pentagon, Says Ex-DoD Official

On March 29, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul gave remarks at a full committee hearing on Ukraine oversight and accountability, stressing that American taxpayers deserve to know where their money is going. At the same time, he emphasized that he does not conduct this oversight to undermine or question the importance of military aid for Ukraine, but to "incentivize the administration and Ukraine to use funds from Congress with the highest degree of efficiency and effectiveness." So far, the US has provided over $110 billion to the Kiev regime.According to Kwiatkowski, the rationale behind McCaul's hearings is to deal a blow to Team Biden and the Democratic Party ahead of the 2024 presidential election. It's no secret to anyone in Congress that Ukraine is the most corrupt country in Europe, however most US lawmakers don't want to stop aiding Kiev as it would reduce the billions of dollars going into the Pentagon and into the Defense sector, according to the former DoD analyst. She stressed that Congress as a whole protects the federal redistribution of tax dollars and debt to their important donors.Meanwhile, the US mainstream press is lamenting the fact that the support for funding and arming Ukraine is fading among the American public. According to recent polls, the share of those who believe that the United States allocates too much money to Kiev has grown. Commenting on that, Kwiatkowski stressed that one should bear in mind that American opinions – on topics like this where they largely depend on domestic reporting and political statements – "are largely pre-packaged" for them by the American corporate media and nearly all TV news.

