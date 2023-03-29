https://sputniknews.com/20230329/former-us-vice-president-calls-subpoena-to-testify-in-capital-riot-case-unconstitutional-1108926942.html
Former US Vice President Calls Subpoena to Testify in Capital Riot Case 'Unconstitutional'
Former US Vice President Calls Subpoena to Testify in Capital Riot Case 'Unconstitutional'
Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday called his subpoena to testify in the 2021 Capitol breach case "unprecedented" and "unconstitutional."
2023-03-29T14:04+0000
2023-03-29T14:04+0000
2023-03-29T14:04+0000
americas
us
mike pence
capitol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095308495_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eb72c234141f0a6bb915ba7185c8dec6.jpg
On Tuesday, a US federal court ordered Pence to testify about his conversations with former US President Donald Trump related to the Capitol protests on January 6, 2021. The vice president under Trump added that the court had accepted his team's arguments and recognized that the constitution's immunity provision did apply to a vice president. However, he did not specify whether his team would appeal the court ruling. Trump has been the subject of investigations into alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential outcome through the Capitol riot. On January 6, 2021, a crowd of protesters in Washington entered the Capitol without authorization and delayed the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results in favor of US President Joe Biden. Five people died in connection with the riot, including one police officer, and approximately 140 other law enforcement members were injured. Hundreds of individuals have been charged, and some prosecuted, with criminal offenses linked to the event. A House committee has also been established to investigate the riot.
https://sputniknews.com/20230307/january-6-clips-show-riot-police-acting-as-tour-guides-of-qanon-shaman-1108136970.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/06/1095308495_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2c88a971debf289b82d1f78f7a9b2e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mike pence, capitol breach, capitol riot, january 6
mike pence, capitol breach, capitol riot, january 6
Former US Vice President Calls Subpoena to Testify in Capital Riot Case 'Unconstitutional'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday called his subpoena to testify in the 2021 Capitol breach case "unprecedented" and "unconstitutional."
On Tuesday, a US federal court ordered Pence to testify
about his conversations with former US President Donald Trump related to the Capitol protests on January 6, 2021.
"When I received this subpoena from the Justice Department, I said that I thought it was not only unprecedented to ask a vice president to come in to court to testify, but I also thought it was unconstitutional, believing that the constitution's speech and debate protection applied to me when I served as president of the Senate on January 6," Pence told a American broadcaster.
The vice president under Trump added that the court had accepted his team's arguments and recognized that the constitution's immunity provision did apply to a vice president. However, he did not specify whether his team would appeal the court ruling.
Trump has been the subject of investigations into alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential outcome through the Capitol riot. On January 6, 2021, a crowd of protesters in Washington entered the Capitol without authorization and delayed the congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results in favor of US President Joe Biden. Five people died in connection with the riot, including one police officer, and approximately 140 other law enforcement members were injured. Hundreds of individuals have been charged, and some prosecuted, with criminal offenses linked to the event. A House committee has also been established to investigate the riot.