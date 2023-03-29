https://sputniknews.com/20230329/chinas-cooperation-with-russia-on-nord-stream-draft-resolution-at-un-is-vital-envoy-says-1108893630.html

China's Cooperation With Russia on Nord Stream Draft Resolution at UN is Vital, Deputy Envoy Says

China's Cooperation With Russia on Nord Stream Draft Resolution at UN is Vital, Deputy Envoy Says

China's cooperation on the draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council calling for an investigation in the Nord Stream sabotage is an important sign that Beijing share's Moscow's concerns on this matter, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

On Monday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. China, Russia and Brazil voted in favor of the resolution and all the other members abstained. Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, he added, should have improved Beijing's understanding of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. Polyanskiy also said cooperation between Russian and China is very close and will strengthen. Moreover, Russia's intention to use Chinese currency for international settlements instead of the US dollar will have a very positive effect on the Russian economy and the Chinese economy, Polyanskiy said. Russia will continue to seek opportunities to use other national currencies, not only with China, but also with India, Iran, among others, Polyanskiy said. The dependence of the world economy on the US dollar is very artificial, and it gives the United States additional leverage to influence economic relations of other countries, which Moscow opposes, he added.On Grain Deal 60-Day Extension: No Party Notified Russia of ObjectionsNo country participating in the Black Sea grain deal has sent its official objections to the 60-day extension of the pact, Polyanskiy added. The initiative which allows passage of grain, food, and fertilizers from Black Sea ports amid the Ukraine crisis was renewed in mid-March. While Ukraine and Turkey said the extension was for 120 days, Russia insisted that the deal would be effective for 60 days only.Russia Expects UN Chief to Launch Arbitration With US Over VisasRussia is counting on the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to begin arbitration proceedings with the United States over its repeated failure to issue visas to Russian diplomats attending the events at the UN headquarters, Polyanskiy stressed. Last week, the head of Russia’s Mission Legal Executive Office, Sergey Leonidchenko, said that Moscow seeks an immediate launch of arbitration between the United States and the United Nations, as Washington violates its obligations as the country that hosts the United Nations headquarters and delays visas to Russian diplomats."There is no concrete mechanism that would compel him to do it. It's up to him. He is a wise person. He is at the head of our organization so I think that he will find the best moment. We hope that it will be done sooner rather than later," Polyanskiy said when asked if there was any specific timeline regarding the arbitration process.The problems with diplomatic visas happen not only vis-a-vis Russia, but vis-a-vis other states as well, he added.

