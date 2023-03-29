https://sputniknews.com/20230329/amsterdam-launches-new-campaign-to-warn-off-unruly-british-tourists-1108930201.html

Amsterdam Launches New Campaign to Warn Off Unruly British Tourists

The campaign, initially aimed at young British men, is expected to later be expanded to "potential nuisance-causing visitors" from the Netherlands and other EU... 29.03.2023, Sputnik International

The authorities in Amsterdam have launched a new campaign aimed at curbing the rodwy behavior of certain tourists visiting the Dutch capital.The campaign, "Stay Away," involves providing warnings to people who search online for ways to party hard in Amsterdam, including terms like "stag party Amsterdam" or "pub crawl Amsterdam."The ads to be displayed as part of this initiative would highlight the "risks and consequences of anti-social behavior and excessive drug and alcohol abuse" such as being fined, arrested or ending up in a hospital.The campaign is also expected to be expanded later to "potential nuisance-causing visitors from the Netherlands and other EU-countries," according to the council’s statement.

