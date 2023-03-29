https://sputniknews.com/20230329/amsterdam-launches-new-campaign-to-warn-off-unruly-british-tourists-1108930201.html
Amsterdam Launches New Campaign to Warn Off Unruly British Tourists
Amsterdam Launches New Campaign to Warn Off Unruly British Tourists
The campaign, initially aimed at young British men, is expected to later be expanded to "potential nuisance-causing visitors" from the Netherlands and other EU... 29.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-29T15:37+0000
2023-03-29T15:37+0000
2023-03-29T15:37+0000
world
amsterdam
tourists
campaign
warning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108931241_0:208:3072:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_aa7cb08bf4695b5264634194e88d6565.jpg
The authorities in Amsterdam have launched a new campaign aimed at curbing the rodwy behavior of certain tourists visiting the Dutch capital.The campaign, "Stay Away," involves providing warnings to people who search online for ways to party hard in Amsterdam, including terms like "stag party Amsterdam" or "pub crawl Amsterdam."The ads to be displayed as part of this initiative would highlight the "risks and consequences of anti-social behavior and excessive drug and alcohol abuse" such as being fined, arrested or ending up in a hospital.The campaign is also expected to be expanded later to "potential nuisance-causing visitors from the Netherlands and other EU-countries," according to the council’s statement.
amsterdam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1d/1108931241_335:0:3066:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5706ed55ebfcc9aca16f2a8cfd4f3116.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
amsterdam, tourists, campaign, warning
amsterdam, tourists, campaign, warning
Amsterdam Launches New Campaign to Warn Off Unruly British Tourists
The campaign, initially aimed at young British men, is expected to later be expanded to "potential nuisance-causing visitors" from the Netherlands and other EU countries.
The authorities in Amsterdam have launched a new campaign aimed at curbing the rodwy behavior of certain tourists visiting the Dutch capital.
The campaign, "Stay Away," involves providing warnings to people who search online for ways to party hard in Amsterdam, including terms like "stag party Amsterdam" or "pub crawl Amsterdam."
"The campaign will commence in Great Britain, aimed at males in the age category of 18 to 35 years," said a statement issued by the Amsterdam city council. "This online discouragement campaign is aimed at nuisance tourists who want to visit Amsterdam to 'go wild', with all the ensuing consequences."
The ads to be displayed as part of this initiative would highlight the "risks and consequences of anti-social behavior and excessive drug and alcohol abuse" such as being fined, arrested or ending up in a hospital.
The campaign is also expected to be expanded later to "potential nuisance-causing visitors from the Netherlands and other EU-countries," according to the council’s statement.