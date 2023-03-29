https://sputniknews.com/20230329/african-interests-take-backseat-when-us-plays-geopolitical-games-says-expert-1108922853.html

African Interests 'Take Backseat' When US Plays Geopolitical Games, Says Expert

African interests take a backseat against the backdrop of the US's goal of dragging the continent away from China and Russia, Rugare Mukanganga, Economist at Development Reimagined, an African-led International Development Consultancy, says in an interview with Sputnik.In the interview, the expert elaborates on Kamala Harris' trip to Africa as an attempt to draw the continent's attention away from China and Russia.In his opinion, the US might not be prepared to "fill the gap China and Russia fill in terms of fulfilling African development and security needs." And if prepared, he also questions whether this could be even considered a success by those African countries "at the receiving end of the US’ back and forth tussle with Russia and China."He adds that a "more proactive form of engagement as global peers" would be more successful than the current back foot and respondent approach to Africa.He also elaborates on the financial aid to West African nations, amounting to $100 million, promised by the US.The expert states that aid and financial assistance are really needed in West Africa, and when the "funds flow into targeted countries, they're likely to have some impact on a number of various sectors."The economist notes that he would be a "bit skeptical" about the US' other financial commitments it could make beyond the promised $100 million, as they set off domestic pushback, he believes.According to Mukanganga, by revamping financial assistance, Washington "could be responding to a gradual realization that relations must be give-and-take, not one-sided."The expert highlights that Washington's influence in Africa has weakened over the years, since China has stepped up efforts and offered various forms of assistance "with relatively lower constraints."Speaking on the upcoming so-called Second Democracy Summit hosted by the US, the economist points out this could be the issue of "competing influence on the international stage."However, in his opinion, African interests vary from country to country as well as "country-level conditions."Along with that, he says the summit is not an immediate need for Africa. From March 29 to 30, the United States is hosting a Summit for Democracy with leaders from Zambia, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and South Korea as co-hosts.The summit is taking place after the Second International Forum on Democracy that was held in Beijing, the capital of China, last week, during which the participants noted that there was no single formula or model for democracy, since countries differ according to their political culture and national needs.Earlier, one of the experts interviewed by Sputnik, Ian Liebenberg, a Professor of Politics at the University of Namibia (UNAM), Windhoek, Namibia, and Extraordinary Professor at the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University, South Africa, said the increasing number of Western officials' trips to Africa are aimed at maintaining the West's dominance as well as to counter Chinese and Russian activities on the continent.In December 2022, during the US-Africa Summit hosted by Washington, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act issued by the Biden Administration in May that year and implying punishment for African nations cooperating with Russia in certain areas.Along with that, before her trip to Africa, Harris said the visits would include discussions on Russia and China's involvement on the continent.US Vice President Harris also noted that despite the fact that many African countries have long-standing relationships with Russia, which exports foodstuffs to the neediest of the continent’s nations, she vowed to hold talks with African officials over shared points of agreement on economic issues aggravated by the conflict in Ukraine.However, Kemi Seba, a pan-African activist, who took part in the second Russia-Africa interparliamentary conference in Moscow this month, in turn, said BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) are a "source of inspiration" for Africa, because they behave differently from the West.

