https://sputniknews.com/20230328/yousaf-officially-elected-first-minister-of-scotland-following-vote-in-parliament-1108875075.html

Yousaf Officially Elected First Minister of Scotland Following Vote in Parliament

Yousaf Officially Elected First Minister of Scotland Following Vote in Parliament

The head of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Humza Yousaf, was officially elected First Minister of Scotland following a vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

2023-03-28T14:42+0000

2023-03-28T14:42+0000

2023-03-28T14:43+0000

world

uk

scottish nationalist party (snp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108874646_0:0:2819:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_8815a8595e2c50c969cae6779b191fcb.jpg

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 after eight years in office. On Monday, Scotland's ruling SNP declared Humza Yousaf the winner of its leadership contest. The majority of members of the Scottish Parliament supported Yousaf's candidacy for the post of the country's first minister, despite the fact that leader of the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sawar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also put forward their candidacies for the post. The new first minister will be sworn in at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

scotland, scottish national party (snp), humza yousaf, nicola sturgeon