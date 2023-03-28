International
Yousaf Officially Elected First Minister of Scotland Following Vote in Parliament
Yousaf Officially Elected First Minister of Scotland Following Vote in Parliament
The head of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Humza Yousaf, was officially elected First Minister of Scotland following a vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 after eight years in office. On Monday, Scotland's ruling SNP declared Humza Yousaf the winner of its leadership contest. The majority of members of the Scottish Parliament supported Yousaf's candidacy for the post of the country's first minister, despite the fact that leader of the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sawar and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also put forward their candidacies for the post. The new first minister will be sworn in at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday.
14:42 GMT 28.03.2023
Newly elected leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Humza Yousaf signs the nomination form to become First Minister for Scotland at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh
© AFP 2023 / JANE BARLOW
