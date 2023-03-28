https://sputniknews.com/20230328/you-think-im-kidding-biden-starts-conference-after-nashville-shooting-with-a-joke-1108850735.html

'You think I’m kidding?': Biden Starts Conference After Nashville Shooting With a Joke

During a White House press conference, related to the Nashville tragedy, President Biden began his speech with a humorous remark about his love for Jeni's ice cream and that he had only come to the gathering because he had heard there would be ice cream.

However, the president quickly shifted gears and addressed the tragic shooting that occurred at a Nashville elementary school earlier that day, which claimed the lives of six individuals, including three students and three staff members. Biden expressed his condolences and emphasized the importance of banning assault weapons, urging Congress to take action.After this solemn moment, Biden circled back to the topic of ice cream and praised Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream, expressing his fondness for their chocolate chip flavor. He went on to say that he had a freezer full of it upstairs and reminisced about the taste. The president acknowledged that he was now known for two things, chocolate chip ice cream and Ray-Ban sunglasses, which he found amusing.Biden was speaking to the Small Business Association Women's Business Summit, an event planned before the shooting took place. However, it was Biden's only public appearance scheduled for the day, prompting critics to say that it was an inappropriate time to take a jovial tone.Despite Biden's attempt at humor, some critics may use this moment to question his age and fitness for a second term as president. Rep. Ronny Jackson, who previously served as the presidential physician for both Donald Trump and Barack Obama, criticized the White House for not disclosing whether Biden received a cognitive exam during his annual physical.Jackson expressed concern over the president's mental acuity, citing instances where he appeared confused or made false claims.In response, Biden's supporters argue that his age is not a determining factor in his ability to lead the country. However, with Biden being the oldest, 80, incumbent president, some episodes of his behavior might be confusing:

