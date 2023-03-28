https://sputniknews.com/20230328/what-cubas-elections-expose-about-the-nature-of-democracy-in-the-us-1108847153.html

What Cuba’s Elections Expose About the Nature of Democracy in the US

What Cuba’s Elections Expose About the Nature of Democracy in the US

China’s Interests In The Ukraine Conflict, Uganda Anti-Gay Bill A Part of Political Repression, Russia Moves Tactical Nukes To Belarus

2023-03-28T04:09+0000

2023-03-28T04:09+0000

2023-03-28T11:31+0000

by any means necessary

byanymeansnecessary

radio

china

uganda

ukraine

cuba

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1b/1108847005_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fd51fc8d8c0999733fa4737a069f1312.png

What Cuba’s Elections Expose About The Nature of Democracy In The US China’s Interests In The Ukraine Conflict, Uganda Anti-Gay Bill A Part of Political Repression, Russia Moves Tactical Nukes To Belarus

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by geopolitical journalist John P. Ruehl to discuss how Russia’s actions in response to the conflict in Ukraine are signaling a shift in its position in global politics, why China is unlikely to give any substantial military support to Russia for the conflict in Ukraine, why China is following the conflict in Ukraine as it deals with the question of reunification with Taiwan, and how US actions are directly leading to the growth of an axis which seeks to challenge its hegemony.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media” to discuss the anti-gay bill passed by Uganda’s parliament and how President Yoweri Museveni is using this as a distraction from the political crisis he is facing, how US right-wing evangelicals have worked with rulers of African countries to advance these kinds of bills, and how US denouncements of this bill are ironic considering the US support for Museveni and his continued rule and repression of opposition parties.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chris Helali, political analyst, researcher and independent investigative journalist to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Russia will place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus in response to the UK supplying Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium, how this action is a proportional response to the US placement of nuclear weapons in Europe and Asia, what effects that the depleted uranium rounds sent by the UK may have on the health of the environment in Ukraine and how US use of similar rounds poisoned Iraq’s environment, and how these moves demonstrate the role of Ukraine as a proxy for NATO’s efforts to maintain the current global political order.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss Cuba’s national assembly elections and how they differ from the US conception of democracy by encouraging grassroots connections, how Cuba’s system allows for engagement with complex questions and features debate about politics contrary to what the State Department claims about the country, and how the crises facing Americans demonstrates the failure of US democracy and the necessity of a new system.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

uganda

ukraine

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, what is china’s peace plan, what is china’s position on ukraine conflict, china-taiwan relations, gay oppression in africa, where is russian nuclear weapon, nuclear weapon in europe, nuclear weapon in belarus, uk depleted uranium, what is depleted uranium, depleted uranium in ukraine