Video: Russian Navy Test-Fires Supersonic Missiles, Destroys 'Enemy' Target in Sea of Japan
Video: Russian Navy Test-Fires Supersonic Missiles, Destroys 'Enemy' Target in Sea of Japan
A pair of Pacific Fleet (TOF) missile boats has destroyed a sea target in Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan as part of practical firing of Moskit anti-ship cruise missiles, according to a video published by the Russian Pacific Fleet.
The footage shows the missile boats going to their launch positions among ice floes and firing Moskit anti-ship cruise missiles."A missile gunboat strike group consisting of 2 missile ships conducted a joint missile strike against a sea shield simulating a combat ship of a simulated enemy. The target, which was about 100 kilometers away, was successfully hit by a direct strike from two Moskit cruise missiles," the Navy reported.According to the naval forces, the safety of the test-firing was ensured by surface ships and aircraft from the Northern Fleet's naval aviation.
06:47 GMT 28.03.2023
