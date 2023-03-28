https://sputniknews.com/20230328/video-russian-navy-test-fires-supersonic-missiles-destroys-enemy-target-in-sea-of-japan-1108853252.html

Video: Russian Navy Test-Fires Supersonic Missiles, Destroys 'Enemy' Target in Sea of Japan

A pair of Pacific Fleet (TOF) missile boats has destroyed a sea target in Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan as part of practical firing of Moskit anti-ship cruise missiles, according to a video published by the Russian Pacific Fleet.

The footage shows the missile boats going to their launch positions among ice floes and firing Moskit anti-ship cruise missiles."A missile gunboat strike group consisting of 2 missile ships conducted a joint missile strike against a sea shield simulating a combat ship of a simulated enemy. The target, which was about 100 kilometers away, was successfully hit by a direct strike from two Moskit cruise missiles," the Navy reported.According to the naval forces, the safety of the test-firing was ensured by surface ships and aircraft from the Northern Fleet's naval aviation.

