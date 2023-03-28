https://sputniknews.com/20230328/us-looks-to-reposture-in-west-pacific-to-deter-china-joint-chiefs-chairman-1108879704.html

US Looks to Reposture in West Pacific to Deter China: Joint Chiefs Chairman

US Looks to Reposture in West Pacific to Deter China: Joint Chiefs Chairman

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said on Wednesday that the US was looking to adjust its posture in the Western Pacific in response to China’s efforts to become the regional hegemon.

2023-03-28T17:04+0000

2023-03-28T17:04+0000

2023-03-28T17:07+0000

military

us

china

asia-pacific region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/12/1097433010_0:52:1000:615_1920x0_80_0_0_53cd48d83d1d5bfdc0e7055b69a1011a.jpg

“It is my view that China is trying to become the regional hegemon within perhaps 10-15 years. Part of that of course is putting the Philippines and other countries in the region at a disadvantage,” Milley said at a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing. “[Those countries] very much, with very few exceptions, want the US there,” Milley added, noting that there is “an under-reported arms race going on in the Western Pacific right now….that's why we're looking at a reposturing in the Western Pacific.” Milley said the intention was to be “forward-deployed” to deter armed conflict with China and Chinese aggression. He added that the initiative was urgent and critical, predicting that the next five years would determine the future US-China relationship.

https://sputniknews.com/20230308/make-love-not-war-us-should-focus-on-peace--stability-instead-of-egging-on-conflict-with-china-1108163065.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, china, asia pacific region (apr), philippines