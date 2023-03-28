https://sputniknews.com/20230328/us-looks-to-reposture-in-west-pacific-to-deter-china-joint-chiefs-chairman-1108879704.html
US Looks to Reposture in West Pacific to Deter China: Joint Chiefs Chairman
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said on Wednesday that the US was looking to adjust its posture in the Western Pacific in response to China’s efforts to become the regional hegemon.
“It is my view that China is trying to become the regional hegemon within perhaps 10-15 years. Part of that of course is putting the Philippines and other countries in the region at a disadvantage,” Milley said at a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing. “[Those countries] very much, with very few exceptions, want the US there,” Milley added, noting that there is “an under-reported arms race going on in the Western Pacific right now….that's why we're looking at a reposturing in the Western Pacific.” Milley said the intention was to be “forward-deployed” to deter armed conflict with China and Chinese aggression. He added that the initiative was urgent and critical, predicting that the next five years would determine the future US-China relationship.
17:04 GMT 28.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said on Wednesday that the US was looking to adjust its posture in the Western Pacific in response to China’s efforts to become the regional hegemon.
“It is my view that China is trying to become the regional hegemon within perhaps 10-15 years. Part of that of course is putting the Philippines
and other countries in the region at a disadvantage,” Milley said at a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing.
“[Those countries] very much, with very few exceptions, want the US there,” Milley added, noting that there is “an under-reported arms race going on in the Western Pacific right now….that's why we're looking at a reposturing in the Western Pacific.”
Milley said the intention was to be “forward-deployed” to deter armed conflict with China
and Chinese aggression.
He added that the initiative was urgent and critical, predicting that the next five years would determine the future US-China relationship.