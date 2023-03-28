International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/unsc-vote-on-russias-resolution-to-investigate-nord-stream-blasts-unveiled-1108869989.html
UNSC Vote on Russia's Resolution to Investigate Nord Stream Blasts Unveiled
UNSC Vote on Russia's Resolution to Investigate Nord Stream Blasts Unveiled
In February, Russia presented a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting the UN chief establish an international independent commission to verify the allegations put forward by US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, claiming that the explosions were organized by Washington with the support of Norway.
2023-03-28T15:12+0000
2023-03-28T15:13+0000
multimedia
infographic
un security council (unsc)
nord stream
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108869209_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f9eb43563904d8434d61878ffa10ddfe.png
On March 27, the UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor, while the rest abstained.The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were rocked by explosions in September 2022. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate how long the repairs might take.Moscow considers the pipeline blasts to be an act of international terrorism.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing how UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108869209_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe123d95f9cc01f574d08bf6958fe51.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
un security council, nord stream gas pipelines sabotage
un security council, nord stream gas pipelines sabotage

UNSC Vote on Russia's Resolution to Investigate Nord Stream Blasts Unveiled

15:12 GMT 28.03.2023 (Updated: 15:13 GMT 28.03.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
In February, Russia presented a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting the UN chief establish an international independent commission to verify the allegations put forward by US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, claiming that the explosions were organized by Washington with the support of Norway.
On March 27, the UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor, while the rest abstained.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were rocked by explosions in September 2022. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate how long the repairs might take.
Moscow considers the pipeline blasts to be an act of international terrorism.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing how UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution:
unsc desk - Sputnik International
unsc mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала