https://sputniknews.com/20230328/unsc-vote-on-russias-resolution-to-investigate-nord-stream-blasts-unveiled-1108869989.html
UNSC Vote on Russia's Resolution to Investigate Nord Stream Blasts Unveiled
UNSC Vote on Russia's Resolution to Investigate Nord Stream Blasts Unveiled
In February, Russia presented a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting the UN chief establish an international independent commission to verify the allegations put forward by US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, claiming that the explosions were organized by Washington with the support of Norway.
2023-03-28T15:12+0000
2023-03-28T15:12+0000
2023-03-28T15:13+0000
multimedia
infographic
un security council (unsc)
nord stream
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108869209_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f9eb43563904d8434d61878ffa10ddfe.png
On March 27, the UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor, while the rest abstained.The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were rocked by explosions in September 2022. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate how long the repairs might take.Moscow considers the pipeline blasts to be an act of international terrorism.Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing how UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108869209_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe123d95f9cc01f574d08bf6958fe51.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
un security council, nord stream gas pipelines sabotage
un security council, nord stream gas pipelines sabotage
UNSC Vote on Russia's Resolution to Investigate Nord Stream Blasts Unveiled
15:12 GMT 28.03.2023 (Updated: 15:13 GMT 28.03.2023)
In February, Russia presented a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting the UN chief establish an international independent commission to verify the allegations put forward by US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, claiming that the explosions were organized by Washington with the support of Norway.
On March 27, the UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor, while the rest abstained.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were rocked by explosions in September 2022. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate how long the repairs might take.
Moscow considers the pipeline blasts to be an act of international terrorism.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographics showing how UN Security Council members voted on a Russia-drafted resolution: