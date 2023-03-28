https://sputniknews.com/20230328/un-alarm-over-ukraine-church-crackdown-germany-to-go-on-strike-musk--trump-versus-neocons-1108849394.html

UN Alarm Over Ukraine Church Crackdown; Germany to Go on Strike; Musk & Trump Versus Neocons

The United Nations is sounding the alarm over Ukraine's controversial attacks on Orthodox Christian institutions.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The United Nations is sounding the alarm over Ukraine's controversial attacks on Orthodox Christian institutions. Also, Russia will be placing nuclear weapons in Belarus and Hungary argues with Sweden over the NATO bid.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss EU economic turmoil. Germany is facing a massive strike on Tuesday as the people may be following the French into mass resistance. Also, Deutsche Bank is in deep trouble and President Macron is facing catastrophic protests and his nation falls into anarchy.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss China. China is calling for a strategic consensus as they push for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Also, China and the US face off in Ethiopia and China raids a CIA front operation in Beijing.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the pushback against US neocons. Both Elon Musk and Donald Trump are pushing back against the dangerous foreign policies of US neocons.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Strikes and protests rage in Israel as citizens oppose a judicial crackdown by the Netanyahu government. Also, Palestinians expect a new intifada and the US plans to continue its occupation of Syria.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the US war crimes double standard. Marjorie Cohn discusses the contradictions of the ICC going after President Putin for war crimes as US and Israeli leaders enjoy impunity.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. France says that it will work with China to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict. Also, Burkina Faso bans France 24 television and the Prime Minister of Spain will discuss Ukraine with President Xi in China.Alex Suarez, Peruvian American writer, independent journalist, historian, and author of several books, including "The Diplomat" about the Alex Saab case, joins us to discuss the Global South. Kidnapped Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab's life-threatening condition is not being treated. Also, the President of Bolivia has called for a joint Latin America lithium policy similar to OPEC.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

