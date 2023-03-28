https://sputniknews.com/20230328/student-attacks-teachers-at-brazilian-school-with-knife-killing-one-1108849712.html

Student Attacks Teachers at Brazilian School With Knife, Killing One

Student Attacks Teachers at Brazilian School With Knife, Killing One

A 13-year-old attacked teachers at Thomazia Montoro school in Brazil's Sao Paulo, killing one of them, Brazilian media reported on Monday.

The attacker stabbed four teachers and one student, one of the teachers, who was 71 years old, had a cardiac arrest and died at a hospital, G1 media outlet reported.The perpetrator is a 13-year old student, who was disarmed by teachers and handed over to the police, the report said. One of the students tried to protect the teachers and got superficial wounds, according to media reports. In an afternoon press conference, Brazilian authorities said that the suspect had previously searched on the internet for information on how to obtain a firearm and was a recent transfer from a different school.In November, a 16-year-old opened fire at two schools in the Brazilian city of Aracruz, killing four and injuring 12 people.

