Student Attacks Teachers at Brazilian School With Knife, Killing One

A 13-year-old attacked teachers at Thomazia Montoro school in Brazil's Sao Paulo, killing one of them, Brazilian media reported on Monday.
2023-03-28T00:22+0000
2023-03-28T00:23+0000
The attacker stabbed four teachers and one student, one of the teachers, who was 71 years old, had a cardiac arrest and died at a hospital, G1 media outlet reported.The perpetrator is a 13-year old student, who was disarmed by teachers and handed over to the police, the report said. One of the students tried to protect the teachers and got superficial wounds, according to media reports. In an afternoon press conference, Brazilian authorities said that the suspect had previously searched on the internet for information on how to obtain a firearm and was a recent transfer from a different school.In November, a 16-year-old opened fire at two schools in the Brazilian city of Aracruz, killing four and injuring 12 people.
00:22 GMT 28.03.2023 (Updated: 00:23 GMT 28.03.2023)
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - A 13-year-old attacked teachers at Thomazia Montoro school in Brazil's Sao Paulo, killing one of them, Brazilian media reported on Monday.
The attacker stabbed four teachers and one student, one of the teachers, who was 71 years old, had a cardiac arrest and died at a hospital, G1 media outlet reported.
The perpetrator is a 13-year old student, who was disarmed by teachers and handed over to the police, the report said.
“Our efforts are concentrated on helping the wounded and comforting the family members,” Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas wrote in a social media post.
One of the students tried to protect the teachers and got superficial wounds, according to media reports. In an afternoon press conference, Brazilian authorities said that the suspect had previously searched on the internet for information on how to obtain a firearm and was a recent transfer from a different school.
In November, a 16-year-old opened fire at two schools in the Brazilian city of Aracruz, killing four and injuring 12 people.
