Sizing Up Pole-21 Electronic Warfare System Against Strizh UAVs

The Pole-21 jamming complex is designed to counteract high-precision weapons and other enemy systems that use satellite navigation, and its objective is to jam and suppress navigation satellite signals.

On March 26, the Kiev regime had attempted to carry out an attack against the Tula Region, using a Strizh-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), but the drone's navigation system was disabled by Russia's Pole-21 jamming system.Take a look at the Strizh-type UAV and the Pole-21 jamming system's technical data in Sputnik's infographics:

