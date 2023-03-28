International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/sizing-up-pole-21-electronic-warfare-system-against-strizh-uavs-1108858559.html
Sizing Up Pole-21 Electronic Warfare System Against Strizh UAVs
Sizing Up Pole-21 Electronic Warfare System Against Strizh UAVs
The Pole-21 jamming complex is designed to counteract high-precision weapons and other enemy systems that use satellite navigation, and its objective is to jam and suppress navigation satellite signals.
2023-03-28T10:43+0000
2023-03-28T10:43+0000
multimedia
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108858258_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f5a3d57a4445a4eb5047917b516d58b5.png
On March 26, the Kiev regime had attempted to carry out an attack against the Tula Region, using a Strizh-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), but the drone's navigation system was disabled by Russia's Pole-21 jamming system.Take a look at the Strizh-type UAV and the Pole-21 jamming system's technical data in Sputnik's infographics:
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108858258_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_87d7776092d7aba1665d8ce8139adba9.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
electronic warfare system, strizh uav
electronic warfare system, strizh uav

Sizing Up Pole-21 Electronic Warfare System Against Strizh UAVs

10:43 GMT 28.03.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Pole-21 jamming complex is designed to counteract high-precision weapons and other enemy systems that use satellite navigation, and its objective is to jam and suppress navigation satellite signals.
On March 26, the Kiev regime had attempted to carry out an attack against the Tula Region, using a Strizh-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), but the drone's navigation system was disabled by Russia's Pole-21 jamming system.
Take a look at the Strizh-type UAV and the Pole-21 jamming system's technical data in Sputnik's infographics:
Pole-21 electronic warfare system - Sputnik International
Pole-21 electronic warfare system - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала