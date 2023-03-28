International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/russias-ambassador-says-us-hypocritical-regarding-russian-belarusian-military-cooperation-1108861506.html
Russia's Ambassador Says US Hypocritical Regarding Russian-Belarusian Military Cooperation
Russia's Ambassador Says US Hypocritical Regarding Russian-Belarusian Military Cooperation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Recent statements by the US State Department in the context of Russian-Belarusian nuclear arms cooperation are a "vivid example of hypocrisy" in US policy, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.
2023-03-28T09:52+0000
2023-03-28T09:52+0000
russia
russia
belarus
us
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107953890_0:51:2216:1298_1920x0_80_0_0_387e25533cec3e2ba93c01207193f36c.jpg
"U.S. officials have an extremely short memory. It is Washington that has long been systematically destroying the legal basis of bilateral relations in strategic sphere... As for Mr Patel's words regarding our President's statements on the Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the military-nuclear sphere, it is a vivid example of hypocrisy of the American politics," Antonov said while answering a reporter's question, according to a statement released by the Russian Embassy. The ambassador pointed out that Washington supports deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in five non-nuclear states, namely Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, and coordinates nuclear policy with the United Kingdom and France within NATO. On Monday, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, commenting on Russia-Belarus collaboration, said that Moscow was damaging arms control and undermining strategic stability in Europe. On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Putin noted that Russia was not transferring its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but was doing what the US has been doing for decades - stationing its tactical nuclear weapons on the territories of its allies and training their crews to operate the weapons.
https://sputniknews.com/20230327/moscow-puzzled-by-states-reaction-to-deployment-of-russias-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-1108847328.html
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107953890_208:0:2008:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_d9b8b1c2454aab4157a754750367f3d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian-belarusian nuclear arms cooperation, us hypocritical
russian-belarusian nuclear arms cooperation, us hypocritical

Russia's Ambassador Says US Hypocritical Regarding Russian-Belarusian Military Cooperation

09:52 GMT 28.03.2023
© Sputnik / Courtesy of the Russian Defense Ministry's press service / Go to the mediabankRussian and Belarusian tanks engaging in joint exercises at a range in Belarus. File photo.
Russian and Belarusian tanks engaging in joint exercises at a range in Belarus. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
© Sputnik / Courtesy of the Russian Defense Ministry's press service
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Recent statements by the US State Department in the context of Russian-Belarusian nuclear arms cooperation are a "vivid example of hypocrisy" in US policy, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.
"U.S. officials have an extremely short memory. It is Washington that has long been systematically destroying the legal basis of bilateral relations in strategic sphere... As for Mr Patel's words regarding our President's statements on the Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the military-nuclear sphere, it is a vivid example of hypocrisy of the American politics," Antonov said while answering a reporter's question, according to a statement released by the Russian Embassy.
The ambassador pointed out that Washington supports deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in five non-nuclear states, namely Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey, and coordinates nuclear policy with the United Kingdom and France within NATO.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2023
Moscow Puzzled by States' Reaction to Deployment of Russia's Nuclear Weapons in Belarus
Yesterday, 20:20 GMT
On Monday, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, commenting on Russia-Belarus collaboration, said that Moscow was damaging arms control and undermining strategic stability in Europe.
On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. Putin noted that Russia was not transferring its nuclear weapons to Belarus, but was doing what the US has been doing for decades - stationing its tactical nuclear weapons on the territories of its allies and training their crews to operate the weapons.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала