Russian Defense Ministry Says High-Precision GLSDB Bomb Shot Down in Ukraine
Russian air defense systems have shot down a high-precision Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) and 18 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rocket shells over the past day,
"Air defense systems intercepted 18 HIMARS MLRS shells and one GLSDB guided missile over the day," the ministry said in a statement. First supplies of GLSDB bombs to Ukraine were announced by the US in January.GLSDB can be fired from multiple launch rocket systems such as HIMARS and is capable of hitting targets up to 150 kilometers away.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have shot down a high-precision Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) and 18 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rocket shells over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Air defense systems intercepted 18 HIMARS MLRS shells and one GLSDB guided missile over the day," the ministry said in a statement.
First supplies of GLSDB bombs to Ukraine
were announced by the US in January.
GLSDB can be fired from multiple launch rocket systems such as HIMARS and is capable of hitting targets up to 150 kilometers away.