https://sputniknews.com/20230328/russian-defense-ministry-says-high-precision-glsdb-bomb-shot-down-in-ukraine-1108867028.html

Russian Defense Ministry Says High-Precision GLSDB Bomb Shot Down in Ukraine

Russian Defense Ministry Says High-Precision GLSDB Bomb Shot Down in Ukraine

Russian air defense systems have shot down a high-precision Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) and 18 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rocket shells over the past day,

2023-03-28T11:58+0000

2023-03-28T11:58+0000

2023-03-28T11:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

himars

ukraine

ground launched small diameter bombs (glsdb)

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108634194_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26f107e23e7dfd5f77df23f43d4be96c.jpg

"Air defense systems intercepted 18 HIMARS MLRS shells and one GLSDB guided missile over the day," the ministry said in a statement. First supplies of GLSDB bombs to Ukraine were announced by the US in January.GLSDB can be fired from multiple launch rocket systems such as HIMARS and is capable of hitting targets up to 150 kilometers away.

https://sputniknews.com/20230201/what-are-longer-range-glsdb-rockets-that-the-us-may-soon-send-to-ukraine-1106884314.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defense systems, glsdb bomb