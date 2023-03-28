https://sputniknews.com/20230328/russia-completely-redirects-all-oil-exports-that-fell-under-embargo-energy-minister-1108856683.html

Russia Completely Redirects All Oil Exports That Fell Under Embargo: Energy Minister

Russia Completely Redirects All Oil Exports That Fell Under Embargo: Energy Minister

Russia has managed to completely redirect the entire volume of oil exports that fell under embargo by the West, there was no decrease in sales, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Tuesday.

2023-03-28T07:54+0000

2023-03-28T07:54+0000

2023-03-28T07:54+0000

russia

russia

oil

export

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108612495_0:168:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_add09511f15b4198efd1933f6925bae5.jpg

"In connection with the sanctions, it is important not only to maintain the level of oil production and refining, but also the level of exports, and, accordingly, federal budget revenues ... For this, work is underway to reorient the supply of oil and oil products to the countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. Today we already can state that we managed to completely redirect the entire volume of exports that fell under the embargo, there was no decrease in sales," Shulginov said at a meeting of the Russian Ministry of Energy.After Russia began its military operation in Ukraine a year ago, Kiev's allies actively searched for ways to limit Moscow’s energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. The effort culminated in a $60 price cap imposed by the G7 member states and Australia on December 5.In response to the price cap, Moscow banned the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap, in a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in late December.

https://sputniknews.com/20230320/g7-countries-reportedly-have-little-interest-in-revising-russian-oil-price-cap-1108612676.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oil exports, embargo by the west, energy minister