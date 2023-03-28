International
WATCH LIVE: Protesters Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
World
Protesters Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
Protesters Rally in Paris Against Pension Reform
Sputnik goes live from Paris as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force through his pension reform.
Sputnik comes live from Paris as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force through his pension reform. The reform provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. There have been several nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the past two months, with more than a million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes have often broken out between the police and the protesters.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
12:25 GMT 28.03.2023 (Updated: 12:26 GMT 28.03.2023)
Garbage is set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Garbage is set on fire by protesters after a demonstration near Concorde square, in Paris, Thursday, March 16, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron has shunned parliament and imposed a highly unpopular change to the nation's pension system, raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
Earlier this month, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne triggered an article in the country's constitution to push through the disputed pension reform without a parliamentary vote, which has resulted in a massive backlash in French society.
Sputnik comes live from Paris as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force through his pension reform.
The reform provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. There have been several nationwide strikes and hundreds of demonstrations in France within the past two months, with more than a million people taking part in most of them. During the protests, clashes have often broken out between the police and the protesters.
