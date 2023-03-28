International
North Korea Tested Nuclear-Capable Underwater Weapon System Again on March 25-27, Reports Say
North Korea Tested Nuclear-Capable Underwater Weapon System Again on March 25-27, Reports Say
North Korea tested a nuclear-capable underwater weapon system again on March 25-27, South Korea's news agency reported
According to the report, the Haeil-1 underwater nuclear attack drone, deployed in Wonsan Bay, reached the target point on March 27 after cruising along a jagged and oval course simulating the distance of 600 kilometers in the East Sea of Korea for 41 hours and 27 minutes. The drone successfully set off the test warhead underwater, it said. The reliability of the weapon system was verified, and all tactical and technical specifications were correctly estimated during the test.
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
North Korea Tested Nuclear-Capable Underwater Weapon System Again on March 25-27, Reports Say

04:32 GMT 28.03.2023
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korea tested a nuclear-capable underwater weapon system again on March 25-27, South Korea's news agency reported, citing the state-run North Korean news agency.
According to the report, the Haeil-1 underwater nuclear attack drone, deployed in Wonsan Bay, reached the target point on March 27 after cruising along a jagged and oval course simulating the distance of 600 kilometers in the East Sea of Korea for 41 hours and 27 minutes. The drone successfully set off the test warhead underwater, it said.
The reliability of the weapon system was verified, and all tactical and technical specifications were correctly estimated during the test.
South Korean army soldier watches a TV news program showing images published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's ballistic missile believed to have been launched from underwater and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2023
Asia
Photos: North Korea Tests Underwater Drone That Spawns ‘Super-Scale Radioactive Tsunami’
24 March, 03:42 GMT
On March 24, the state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country had tested the Haeil underwater drone, designed to carry nuclear weapons and capable of creating radioactive tsunamis by underwater explosions. According to the report, the drone had traveled 362-492 feet (80-150 meters) below the surface of the Sea of Japan for over 59 hours. Pyongyang also confirmed the testing of two Hwasal-1 and two Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles which were equipped with warheads simulating nuclear ones.
