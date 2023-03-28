International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/netanyahus-coalition-will-lose-parliamentary-majority-if-new-elections-held-now-poll-shows-1108865471.html
Netanyahu's Coalition Will Lose Parliamentary Majority If New Elections Held Now, Poll Shows
Netanyahu's Coalition Will Lose Parliamentary Majority If New Elections Held Now, Poll Shows
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition would fail to create a parliamentary majority, and his Likud party would pick up less than 30 of the Knesset’s 120 seats if new elections were held today, according to a poll released by the Channel 12 of the Israeli television.
2023-03-28T11:38+0000
2023-03-28T11:45+0000
world
israel
benjamin netanyahu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:2525:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_4dd1357ce2d3e33c6b6fe2be75ee55f8.jpg
The survey shows that Netanyahu’s coalition would get 54 seats, and the opposition parties 61 seats while the remaining 5 seats would go to the Arab parties. The poll shows that if new elections were held today, Likud would only get 25 seats, which is the party's worst result since 2009, whereas the opposition National Unity bloc led by Benny Gantz would pick up 23 seats (currently holding 12), leaving the centrist Yesh Atid with its 22 seats (currently holding 24) one seat behind. Currently, the ruling coalition of religious and right-wing parties has 64 seats: 32 of them are held by Netanyahu’s Likud, 11 seats, by ultra-religious bloc Shas, and 7 seats, by Yahadut HaTora ("United Torah Judaism"). The far-right HaTzionut HaDatit ("Religious Zionism") holds 7 seats, Otzma Yehudit ("Jewish Power"), 6 seats, and Noam, 1 seat. The poll results came amid the controversial judicial reform promoted by Netanyahu and actively stonewalled by the opposition. For the last three months, tens of thousands of people have been protesting all across Israel against the reform. On Monday, after long and hard talks with his coalition partners, Netanyahu agreed to put the legislation on hold until the summer session of the Knesset. Even so, protests continue to grip the country.
https://sputniknews.com/20230320/biden-offers-support-to-netanyahu-to-forge-compromise-on-judicial-reform-1108579755.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106115141_0:0:1967:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_be1541adb2044a3e9b5a097472d3174f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, likud party
israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, likud party

Netanyahu's Coalition Will Lose Parliamentary Majority If New Elections Held Now, Poll Shows

11:38 GMT 28.03.2023 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 28.03.2023)
© Sputnik / Aleksey NikolskyiIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers his speech - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition would fail to create a parliamentary majority, and his Likud party would pick up less than 30 of the Knesset’s 120 seats if new elections were held today, according to a poll released by Israeli television.
The survey shows that Netanyahu’s coalition would get 54 seats, and the opposition parties 61 seats while the remaining 5 seats would go to the Arab parties.
The poll shows that if new elections were held today, Likud would only get 25 seats, which is the party's worst result since 2009, whereas the opposition National Unity bloc led by Benny Gantz would pick up 23 seats (currently holding 12), leaving the centrist Yesh Atid with its 22 seats (currently holding 24) one seat behind.
Currently, the ruling coalition of religious and right-wing parties has 64 seats: 32 of them are held by Netanyahu’s Likud, 11 seats, by ultra-religious bloc Shas, and 7 seats, by Yahadut HaTora ("United Torah Judaism"). The far-right HaTzionut HaDatit ("Religious Zionism") holds 7 seats, Otzma Yehudit ("Jewish Power"), 6 seats, and Noam, 1 seat.
Israelis wave the national flag during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the judicial system outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
World
Biden Offers Support to Netanyahu to 'Forge Compromise' on Judicial Reform
20 March, 01:27 GMT
The poll results came amid the controversial judicial reform promoted by Netanyahu and actively stonewalled by the opposition. For the last three months, tens of thousands of people have been protesting all across Israel against the reform. On Monday, after long and hard talks with his coalition partners, Netanyahu agreed to put the legislation on hold until the summer session of the Knesset. Even so, protests continue to grip the country.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала