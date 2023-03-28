https://sputniknews.com/20230328/moldovas-secession-from-cis-to-aggravate-economic-situation-in-country---ex-president-1108849888.html

Moldova's Secession From CIS to Aggravate Economic Situation in Country - Ex-President

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova's secession from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, a loose association of former Soviet republics) will further...

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the Eurasian vector and integration within the CIS do not bring the country proper development, and announced plans for Moldova's entry into the European Union until 2030. He said Moldova needs to cooperate with both the EU and Russia. Moldova over the past year ignored meetings of the CIS, as well as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), where it is an observer. Most residents of Moldova support economic, political and cultural ties with Russia, according to a poll published in mid-March. The survey also showed that more than half of Moldovans oppose the country's withdrawal from the CIS, and that many citizens are dissatisfied with the standard of living and believe the country's leadership is to blame for gas and electricity price rises.

