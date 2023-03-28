International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/last-us-test-of-hypersonic-weapon-was-not-a-success-1108881235.html
Last US Test of Hypersonic Weapon 'Was Not a Success'
Last US Test of Hypersonic Weapon 'Was Not a Success'
The United States Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said on Tuesday that the latest hypersonic test “was not a success,” although it met some of the objectives.
2023-03-28T18:30+0000
2023-03-28T18:30+0000
military
us
hypersonic weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097584750_0:3:2435:1372_1920x0_80_0_0_4c32d65c1ef0addb01977b4b40395db1.jpg
"The one that we just had was not a success. We did not get the data that we needed from that test," Kendall said when asked about last ARRW test. Last Friday, the U.S. Air Force informed it had conducted a test earlier in the month of a hypersonic AGM-183-A Air launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) built by Lockheed Martin, noting it met several of the objectives, without further elaborating on the issue.
https://sputniknews.com/20230325/us-must-worry-about-chinese-hypersonic-threat-lawmaker-says-as-american-tests-show-no-progress-1108786999.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097584750_301:0:2132:1373_1920x0_80_0_0_d93cf696917622002c397634a1f69e21.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, hypersonic weapons, hypersonic weapons test, failed test
us, hypersonic weapons, hypersonic weapons test, failed test

Last US Test of Hypersonic Weapon 'Was Not a Success'

18:30 GMT 28.03.2023
© Photo : US Air ForceBoeing's X-51 hypersonic cruise missile
Boeing's X-51 hypersonic cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
© Photo : US Air Force
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (SPUTNIK) – The United States Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said on Tuesday that the latest hypersonic test “was not a success,” although it met some of the objectives.
"The one that we just had was not a success. We did not get the data that we needed from that test," Kendall said when asked about last ARRW test.
Concept art by Lockheed Martin of deployment of a battery of its Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2023
Military
US Must Worry About 'Chinese Hypersonic Threat', Lawmaker Says, as American Tests Show No Progress
25 March, 17:40 GMT
Last Friday, the U.S. Air Force informed it had conducted a test earlier in the month of a hypersonic AGM-183-A Air launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) built by Lockheed Martin, noting it met several of the objectives, without further elaborating on the issue.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала