Last US Test of Hypersonic Weapon 'Was Not a Success'
The United States Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said on Tuesday that the latest hypersonic test “was not a success,” although it met some of the objectives.
"The one that we just had was not a success. We did not get the data that we needed from that test," Kendall said when asked about last ARRW test. Last Friday, the U.S. Air Force informed it had conducted a test earlier in the month of a hypersonic AGM-183-A Air launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) built by Lockheed Martin, noting it met several of the objectives, without further elaborating on the issue.
WASHINGTON (SPUTNIK) – The United States Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said on Tuesday that the latest hypersonic test “was not a success,” although it met some of the objectives.
