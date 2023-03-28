https://sputniknews.com/20230328/last-us-test-of-hypersonic-weapon-was-not-a-success-1108881235.html

Last US Test of Hypersonic Weapon 'Was Not a Success'

Last US Test of Hypersonic Weapon 'Was Not a Success'

The United States Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said on Tuesday that the latest hypersonic test “was not a success,” although it met some of the objectives.

2023-03-28T18:30+0000

2023-03-28T18:30+0000

2023-03-28T18:30+0000

military

us

hypersonic weapons

"The one that we just had was not a success. We did not get the data that we needed from that test," Kendall said when asked about last ARRW test. Last Friday, the U.S. Air Force informed it had conducted a test earlier in the month of a hypersonic AGM-183-A Air launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) built by Lockheed Martin, noting it met several of the objectives, without further elaborating on the issue.

