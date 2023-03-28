https://sputniknews.com/20230328/freedom-party-of-austria-to-stage-protest-over-zelenskys-planned-speech-in-parliament-1108884407.html

Freedom Party of Austria to Stage Protest Over Zelensky's Planned Speech in Parliament

Freedom Party of Austria to Stage Protest Over Zelensky's Planned Speech in Parliament

The Freedom Party of Austria will organize a protest against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's planned speech in the country's parliament on March 30, the party leader, Herbert Kickl, said on Tuesday.

2023-03-28T19:44+0000

2023-03-28T19:44+0000

2023-03-28T19:44+0000

world

europe

austria

ukraine

freedom party of austria (fpo)

austrian freedom party (fpo)

herbert kickl

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/1c/1108884260_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9001963ffd2e29fc045d4e8875c9451e.jpg

Zelensky's video address to Austria's lower house, the National Council, is scheduled for March 30.He also said that Zelenskyy's planned speech was further evidence that all other parties in Austria had abandoned neutrality, even if they claimed otherwise.Additionally, Kickl said that this should not happen, just as there should not be speeches made by the Russian side or representatives of other countries participating in conflicts.He added that there were many platforms and formats, within which Zelenskyy could express his position, but this was unacceptable at the official level in the Austrian parliament.

austria

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

freedom party of austria, zelensky's planned speech austrian parliament, ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky, herbert kickl, ukrainian propaganda, nato propaganda, us propaganda