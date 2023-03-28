https://sputniknews.com/20230328/ex-un-rapporteur-reveals-8-ways-intl-nord-stream-probe-can-be-pursued-despite-unsc-stonewalling-1108864757.html

Ex-UN Rapporteur Reveals 8 Ways Int'l Nord Stream Probe Can Be Pursued Despite UNSC Stonewalling

Ex-UN Rapporteur Reveals 8 Ways Int'l Nord Stream Probe Can Be Pursued Despite UNSC Stonewalling

Moscow expressed confidence Tuesday that the truth about the Nord Stream explosions would eventually “break through” in spite of the United Nations Security Council’s failure to adopt a Russian-Chinese resolution demanding a formal international investigation into the sabotage.

2023-03-28T12:32+0000

2023-03-28T12:32+0000

2023-03-28T12:38+0000

analysis

nord stream

investigation

probe

security council

un security council (unsc)

un security council resolution

alfred de zayas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg

Moscow expressed confidence Tuesday that the truth about the Nord Stream explosions would eventually “break through” in spite of the United Nations Security Council’s failure to adopt a Russian-Chinese resolution demanding a formal international investigation into the sabotage.The resolution received support from Russia, China and Brazil. The US, the UK, France, and rotating Security Council members Albania, Gabon, Ghana, Malta, Mozambique, the UAE, Switzerland, Ecuador and Japan abstained. Russian Deputy Permanent representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik the resolution failed thanks to “big pressure” on the part of the West.Seymour Hersh, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist whose bombshell reporting revealed that US Navy divers assisted by the Norwegian military were responsible for the pipelines’ destruction, said he was not at all surprised the resolution failed. “What else did you think they would do? If they did do anything else that would be news,” Hersh told Sputnik.De Zayas characterized Hersh’s reporting as “thorough, coherent and prima facie credible,” and said his investigations “constitute a solid basis to commence an independent international investigation, which would require the consent of those countries whose territorial sovereignty extends over the area where the explosions took place, namely Sweden and Denmark.”The international legal expert emphasized that to be credible, any probe by the Nordics into the Nord Stream attacks will have to be open to all interested parties, including Russia. Otherwise, “bearing in mind that all three countries have ganged up against Russia, the great danger is that their investigations might be a cover-up or a white-wash operation.”8 Tools at Russia's DisposalLuckily, de Zayas says, there are a number of avenues Russia and other countries can pursue at the international level. These include:‘Double Standards’De Zayas stressed that the failure by the UNSC to condemn the terrorist sabotage of Nord Stream in the same way it condemned the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001 signals “the application of double-standards.”“The silence of the UN with regard to the terrorist sabotage of Nord Stream is as deafening as its silence with regard to the 40 US biolabs in Ukraine,” the lawyer said.Fortunately, de Zayas argues, pressure on the US is building, not least because of US officials’ proven hostility to Russian pipeline infrastructure long before it was destroyed.

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/kremlin-regrets-unsc-not-adopting-resolution-on-nord-stream-investigation-1108861301.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/west-applied-huge-pressure-ahead-of-unsc-vote-on-nord-stream-probe-resolution-says-polyanskiy-1108850565.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230328/hersh-says-not-surprised-by-unsc-not-adopting-resolution-for-probe-of-nord-stream-attack-1108850182.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

nord stream, probe, investigation, security council, international, law, international law, alfred de zayas