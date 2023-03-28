International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230328/conflict-in-ukraine-has-to-stop-now---former-us-president-trump-1108851168.html
Conflict in Ukraine 'Has to Stop Now' - Former US President Trump
Conflict in Ukraine 'Has to Stop Now' - Former US President Trump
Former US President Donald Trump said the conflict in Ukraine has to "stop now" and reiterated his earlier statement that he would be able to have it solved in 24 hours.
2023-03-28T04:00+0000
2023-03-28T04:00+0000
world
donald trump
ukraine
special operation
donbass
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108361467_0:0:2992:1683_1920x0_80_0_0_8b1330c51503dd54485d4874a25f5070.jpg
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20230226/donbass-a-story-of-defiance-1107797697.html
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0e/1108361467_0:0:2660:1995_1920x0_80_0_0_aec84e859ffc624373f8183a02cbfaec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump, russian special operation in ukraine, trump deal for russia ukraine, zelensky putin trump talks
trump, russian special operation in ukraine, trump deal for russia ukraine, zelensky putin trump talks

Conflict in Ukraine 'Has to Stop Now' - Former US President Trump

04:00 GMT 28.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ron JohnsonFormer President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2023
© AP Photo / Ron Johnson
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said the conflict in Ukraine has to "stop now" and reiterated his earlier statement that he would be able to have it solved in 24 hours.

"We have people [in power] that don't know what they're doing. But if it's [conflict] not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with [Ukrainian leader Volodymyr] Zelensky and with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. And it's a very easy negotiation to take place, but I don't wanna tell you what it is because then I can't use that negotiation and it'll never work... The war has to stop now," Trump told US media.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.
Bentley - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Donbass: A Story of Defiance
26 February, 09:00 GMT
Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала