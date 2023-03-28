https://sputniknews.com/20230328/canada-looks-at-replacing-patrol-aircraft-fleet-with-boeings-p-8a-poseidon---statement-1108850301.html

Canada Looks at Replacing Patrol Aircraft Fleet With Boeing's P-8A Poseidon - Statement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada via the US foreign military sales program submitted a request for proposal for up to sixteen P-8A Poseidon aircraft to replace...

The Canadian government has determined that the P-8A Poseidon is the only currently available aircraft that meets Ottawa's operational requirements, namely anti-submarine warfare and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), the release said. Canada, the release added, has been looking to replace its CP-140 Aurora fleet, which was originally procured in 1980 and is scheduled to be retired in 2030. Boeing in a separate statement said it looks forward to working with the US and Canadian governments to finalize the sale under Washington's foreign military sales process.

