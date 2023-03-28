https://sputniknews.com/20230328/bound-by-freedom-filmmaker-discusses-cultural-bonds-between-russia--africa-1108875496.html

'Bound by Freedom': Filmmaker Discusses Cultural Bonds Between Russia & Africa

'Bound by Freedom': Filmmaker Discusses Cultural Bonds Between Russia & Africa

Since African nations gained independence, numerous Africans have studied and lived in Russia and the former Soviet Union, bringing back to their homelands a piece of Russian culture in their hearts and minds.

Russia and Africa are bound by freedom, respect for talent, and the ability to stand shoulder to shoulder, and it is no coincidence that relations between Moscow and African nations are developing, Daria da Conceicao, film and musical theater director, producer, said in an interview with Sputnik.Sputnik sat down with da Conceicao to discuss her recent documentary about Africans who have experienced living in the Soviet Union and Russia and their current perception of the country, African and Russian cultures, the differences and similarities between them, and Africa's bonds with Russia.32-year-old da Conceicao, who was born in the Soviet Union and finished three Russian universities, told Sputnik's correspondent that despite her African origin, she considers herself Russian first.Her movie, titled "Black to the USSR," as she said, was shot by a person "with African roots and Russian thinking," given that her father is a Mozambican.When speaking about the film's title, she said Black to the USSR returns to the past, to the "best period of dialogue between Russian and African cultures."As the film director explained, during her work on the project, she first of all went to Mozambique to meet her family, which was the primary task. Concerning the cast, Daria added, they are "my family or family friends - my father's colleagues who studied in the Soviet Union."Among the cast there are also other Mozambicans - representatives of their culture.Other guests in the film, she continues, are two South Africans - Prince Sipive Dlomo, an entrepreneur, whose family was close to the family of Nelson Mandela, and Gabriel Tokio Sekwale, who studied in the Soviet Union and lived in several cities, including Leningrad, Sevastopol, Kiev, Odessa, Moscow, and in Kyrgyzstan.Speaking about African culture, da Conceicao says Africa is different from the rest of the world, as Africans maintain their identity and culture, which have been preserved in their original form.She also pointed out some similarities between the two cultures.Along with that, she emphasizes African people's respect for dance and music culture, cuisine, and family traditions.Very Different, Yet Warm-Hearted Toward RussiaElaborating on the attitude of Africans towards Russia, da Conceicao notes that South Africa and Mozambique, where Black to the USSR was shot, are "very different countries with very different political fate."When it comes to South Africa, she says, it has a "very friendly attitude" towards Russia and Russian culture, and towards the Soviet period of this "dialogue of cultures." "This was expressed in the way our meetings [with the documentary speakers] were organized [...] Everyone helped us, everyone was interested in us liking Johannesburg," da Conceicao continues.According to her, Russia has to learn "a lot of lessons from the Soviet Union" in order to maintain dialogue with Africa. Daria believes the Soviet Union held a dialogue of cultures with Africa, where "both parties mutually shared something."Beyond that, Daria told Sputnik a story about a monument in Mozambique dedicated to Soviet soldiers who left their homes for Africa in order to help it struggle against colonial rule.Elaborating on that, she talked about General Viktor Suldin, who headed the Russian military mission to Africa and initiated the construction of the monument.Da Conceicao believes that the "sincere dialogue of cultures" is maintained by people such as Suldin.She said Africans respect the Soviet Union's efforts to help former African colonies develop their own political systems.'No Accident' in Elevating FriendshipAt the end of the interview, Daria concluded that "the current rapprochement between Russians and Africans is no accident."She also noted that even before the Soviet period, Russia had a lot of things in common with Africa.As part of this mutual heritage, she also recalled the story of Abram Petrovich Gannibal, a nobleman of African origin, the great grandfather of Russia's biggest poet, who was brought to Russia as a gift to Emperor Peter the Great at the beginning of the 18th century, but instead of being an exotic court decoration, was brought up and educated by the czar "as his own son."As a concluding thought, the Russian-Mozambican filmmaker argued that both Russia and Africa are bound by "freedom, respect for talent, and the ability to stand shoulder to shoulder."

