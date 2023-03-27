International
LIVE: Anti-Government Protesters Rally in Tel Aviv
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20230327/zaporozhye-regions-official-confirms-iaea-director-generals-visit-to-znpp-on-march-29-1108830437.html
Zaporozhye Region's Official Confirms IAEA Director General's Visit to ZNPP on March 29
Zaporozhye Region's Official Confirms IAEA Director General's Visit to ZNPP on March 29
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on March 29, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Monday.
2023-03-27T12:06+0000
2023-03-27T12:06+0000
russia
zaporizhia npp
russia
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100908111_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ae2c0be9ec1bd1bad084dc4b4d3a43de.jpg
"The visit is scheduled for March 29 and will be timed to another rotation of the IAEA's experts group that is deployed to the station. On our part, the delegation's security will be fully ensured. The region's residents expect Grossi to tell the truth during the visit, that the power station is being shelled by the Ukrainian army," Rogov said. On March 23, Grossi said that IAEA was not reviewing the possibility of establishing a demilitarized zone around ZNPP anymore, and would only accept a mutual ceasefire. On March 25, the IAEA said Grossi's next visit to ZNPP could take place the following week. Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. An international mission led by Grossi visited the plant from August 31 to September 5. IAEA observers have since been staying at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed multiple attacks on the ZNPP. On October 5, 2022, the ZNPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On December 8, Moscow sent proposals to the IAEA with specific parameters for creating a security zone around ZNPP.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100908111_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7a9cadd6c208121ace6c2c1db39bf57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international atomic energy agency, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
international atomic energy agency, zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Zaporozhye Region's Official Confirms IAEA Director General's Visit to ZNPP on March 29

12:06 GMT 27.03.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin MikhalchevskyFragment of the stele at the entrance to the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar.
Fragment of the stele at the entrance to the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on March 29, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Monday.
"The visit is scheduled for March 29 and will be timed to another rotation of the IAEA's experts group that is deployed to the station. On our part, the delegation's security will be fully ensured. The region's residents expect Grossi to tell the truth during the visit, that the power station is being shelled by the Ukrainian army," Rogov said.
On March 23, Grossi said that IAEA was not reviewing the possibility of establishing a demilitarized zone around ZNPP anymore, and would only accept a mutual ceasefire. On March 25, the IAEA said Grossi's next visit to ZNPP could take place the following week.
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. An international mission led by Grossi visited the plant from August 31 to September 5. IAEA observers have since been staying at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed multiple attacks on the ZNPP.
On October 5, 2022, the ZNPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On December 8, Moscow sent proposals to the IAEA with specific parameters for creating a security zone around ZNPP.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала