https://sputniknews.com/20230327/us-sees-no-indication-russia-intends-to-use-wmd-in-ukraine-nsc-spokesman-says-1108842463.html

US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in Ukraine, NSC Spokesman Says

US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in Ukraine, NSC Spokesman Says

The United States has seen no indications that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in Ukraine, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

2023-03-27T17:18+0000

2023-03-27T17:18+0000

2023-03-27T17:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

us

russia

ukraine

john kirby

wmd

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101658/59/1016585987_0:0:4290:2413_1920x0_80_0_0_83c1648aa718f232fbda1dec39aa56cf.jpg

“We haven’t seen any movement of any tactical nuclear weapons or anything of that kind since this announcement, and we certainly haven’t seen any indication that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has made some sort of decision to use weapons of mass destruction – let alone nuclear weapons – inside Ukraine,” Kirby said during a press briefing, when asked about Moscow’s agreement with Minsk to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. On Saturday, Putin announced that he and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko agreed that Russia may station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international non-proliferation obligations. The construction of the tactical nuclear weapons facility will be completed on July 1, with training of crews starting next month, Putin said. The US has not seen any actions by Russia to cause it to change its own strategic deterrence posture, Kirby said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221102/moscow-calls-on-nuclear-big-five-to-reject-provocations-involving-wmds-1102968453.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, russia, ukraine, john kirby, wmd