https://sputniknews.com/20230327/us-sees-no-indication-russia-intends-to-use-wmd-in-ukraine-nsc-spokesman-says-1108842463.html
US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in Ukraine, NSC Spokesman Says
US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in Ukraine, NSC Spokesman Says
The United States has seen no indications that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in Ukraine, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.
2023-03-27T17:18+0000
2023-03-27T17:18+0000
2023-03-27T17:18+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
russia
ukraine
john kirby
wmd
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101658/59/1016585987_0:0:4290:2413_1920x0_80_0_0_83c1648aa718f232fbda1dec39aa56cf.jpg
“We haven’t seen any movement of any tactical nuclear weapons or anything of that kind since this announcement, and we certainly haven’t seen any indication that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has made some sort of decision to use weapons of mass destruction – let alone nuclear weapons – inside Ukraine,” Kirby said during a press briefing, when asked about Moscow’s agreement with Minsk to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. On Saturday, Putin announced that he and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko agreed that Russia may station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international non-proliferation obligations. The construction of the tactical nuclear weapons facility will be completed on July 1, with training of crews starting next month, Putin said. The US has not seen any actions by Russia to cause it to change its own strategic deterrence posture, Kirby said.
https://sputniknews.com/20221102/moscow-calls-on-nuclear-big-five-to-reject-provocations-involving-wmds-1102968453.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101658/59/1016585987_199:0:4290:3068_1920x0_80_0_0_0ca288874bdeb1989c365fcd91abcc89.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, russia, ukraine, john kirby, wmd
us, russia, ukraine, john kirby, wmd
US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in Ukraine, NSC Spokesman Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has seen no indications that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in Ukraine, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.
“We haven’t seen any movement of any tactical nuclear weapons or anything of that kind since this announcement, and we certainly haven’t seen any indication that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has made some sort of decision to use weapons of mass destruction – let alone nuclear weapons – inside Ukraine,” Kirby said during a press briefing, when asked about Moscow’s agreement with Minsk to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
2 November 2022, 13:33 GMT
On Saturday, Putin announced
that he and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko agreed that Russia may station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating international non-proliferation obligations. The construction of the tactical nuclear weapons facility will be completed on July 1, with training of crews starting next month, Putin said.
The US has not seen any actions by Russia to cause it to change its own strategic deterrence posture, Kirby said.