https://sputniknews.com/20230327/us-military-spending-has-nothing-to-do-with-defense-its-offensive-anti-war-activist-says-1108831866.html

US Military Spending Has Nothing to Do With Defense, It’s Offensive, Anti-War Activist Says

US Military Spending Has Nothing to Do With Defense, It’s Offensive, Anti-War Activist Says

US anti-war activist and journalist David Swanson has accused Washington of warmongering, as its military spending “has been more than the next 9 or 10 or 11... 27.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-27T19:04+0000

2023-03-27T19:04+0000

2023-03-27T19:04+0000

anti-war

us military

military spending

us

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105074/21/1050742151_0:171:3099:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_0e4245b380f725c10a1426756468a3de.jpg

David Swanson told Sputnik that members of the US Congress are responsible for escalating wars around the globe, with the US having by far the largest military spending. The peace activist accused US congressmen of lining their pockets on military purchases. Swanson suggested the idea of introducing a bill on cutting military spending every year by $100 million, but complained that it would never pass all voting stages. "It’s not defense spending, it’s an offensive spending," he stated, accusing pacifist members of Congress of simply passively voting "no" on military budget increases. According to the activist, such lawmakers show no initiative in pushing bills to cut spending.His comments come following another military spending increase, raising it to $842 billion, proposed by the Biden administration on March 23. This is 13.4 percent higher than last year's request.The author of the book Leaving World War II Behind also accused the mainstream media of lying that all these wars and arms purchases are inevitable and people just can't do anything about it. He proposed various ways to change the status quo, calling for people to resist it and protest across the US to stop aggressive wars. The journalist suggested learning from the Europeans, “we can do what's being done to our shame and embarrassment in much greater numbers in Rome and London and Paris,” he argued.Check our By Any Means Necessary podcast to find out more!

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/we-need-to-do-more-stoltenberg-calls-for-nato-members-to-pump-out-even-more-military-spending-1108657244.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230310/why-bloated-us-military-spending-cant-ensure-its-dominance-over-russia-china-1108266963.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us military, military spending, military budget, anti-war activism