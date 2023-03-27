International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230327/us-first-citizens-bank-to-buy-all-deposits-loans-of-collapsed-silicon-valley-bank-fdic-1108819879.html
US First Citizens Bank to Buy All Deposits, Loans of Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank: FDIC
US First Citizens Bank to Buy All Deposits, Loans of Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank: FDIC
The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said that the North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank would buy all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), whose recent collapse raised concerns about the health of the global banking and financial sector.
2023-03-27T08:43+0000
2023-03-27T08:43+0000
americas
us
silicon valley bank collapse
silicon valley bank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108329270_0:145:3123:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_fe28c75bb03fbaba040106f3b6e1e6bb.jpg
"The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, by First–Citizens Bank &amp; Trust Company, Raleigh, North Carolina," the regulator said on Sunday. Silicon Valley Bridge Bank was created by the FDIC earlier in March as SVB's asset transferee "to allow time for the FDIC to stabilize the institution and market the franchise." According to the statement, 17 former Silicon Valley Bridge Bank branches will open as divisions of First-Citizens Bank on Monday. The FDIC and First-Citizens Bank will share potential losses and refunds on Silicon Valley Bank loans., which is expected to minimize disruption to borrower customers, the statement read. As of March 10, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank had about $167 billion in assets and $119 billion in deposits, according to the FDIC. Following the FDIC announcement, the value of the US dollar against other major world currencies, such as the euro and yen, started to climb, trading data showed on Monday morning, suggesting that the investor worries caused by the collapse of several banks in the US are easing somewhat. As of 06:33 GMT, the euro-dollar exchange rate was down to $1.0753 from the previous close of $1.0759, while the dollar-yen exchange rate rose to 131.20 yen from 130.69 yen. Meanwhile, the US Dollar +Index (used to measure the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies) was up 0.08% to 103.2 points. On March 10, federal regulators seized Silicon Valley Bank - the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Two days later, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history.
https://sputniknews.com/20230314/us-justice-department-investigating-collapse-of-silicon-valley-bank-reports-1108396598.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108329270_197:0:2926:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_88cf28bd72e07cd6d529df22fae6b92d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us federal deposit insurance corporation, first citizens bank, silicon valley bank
us federal deposit insurance corporation, first citizens bank, silicon valley bank

US First Citizens Bank to Buy All Deposits, Loans of Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank: FDIC

08:43 GMT 27.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / OLIVIER DOULIERYThis illustration picture shows the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) logo displayed on a smartphone in Arlington, Virginia, on March 10, 2023
This illustration picture shows the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) logo displayed on a smartphone in Arlington, Virginia, on March 10, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2023
© AFP 2023 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said that the North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank would buy all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), whose recent collapse raised concerns about the health of the global banking and financial sector.
"The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, National Association, by First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company, Raleigh, North Carolina," the regulator said on Sunday.
Silicon Valley Bridge Bank was created by the FDIC earlier in March as SVB's asset transferee "to allow time for the FDIC to stabilize the institution and market the franchise." According to the statement, 17 former Silicon Valley Bridge Bank branches will open as divisions of First-Citizens Bank on Monday.
The FDIC and First-Citizens Bank will share potential losses and refunds on Silicon Valley Bank loans., which is expected to minimize disruption to borrower customers, the statement read. As of March 10, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank had about $167 billion in assets and $119 billion in deposits, according to the FDIC.
FILE - In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts that militant organization abroad, including al-Qaida and the Islamic State group, relied on to raise money for their operations, officials announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
Americas
US Justice Department Investigating Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank: Reports
14 March, 18:13 GMT
Following the FDIC announcement, the value of the US dollar against other major world currencies, such as the euro and yen, started to climb, trading data showed on Monday morning, suggesting that the investor worries caused by the collapse of several banks in the US are easing somewhat.
As of 06:33 GMT, the euro-dollar exchange rate was down to $1.0753 from the previous close of $1.0759, while the dollar-yen exchange rate rose to 131.20 yen from 130.69 yen. Meanwhile, the US Dollar +Index (used to measure the value of the dollar against a basket of six foreign currencies) was up 0.08% to 103.2 points.
On March 10, federal regulators seized Silicon Valley Bank - the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Two days later, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала