UN Security Council to Vote on Russian Resolution Requesting Probe Into Nord Stream Blasts

The vote on the Russian resolution calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create a commission to investigate explosions that occurred at the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September will take place at 19:00 GMT on Monday.

In February, Russia presented a draft UN Security Council resolution requesting the UN chief to establish an international independent commission to verify the allegations that US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh put forward claiming that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway.The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the United States with the support of Norway. The US denies its involvement in the incident.

