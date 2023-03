https://sputniknews.com/20230327/ukraine-receives-18-german-leopard-2-tanks-report-1108836282.html

Ukraine Receives 18 German Leopard 2 Tanks: Report

Ukraine Receives 18 German Leopard 2 Tanks: Report

Ukraine has received 18 German leopard 2 tanks, as promised by Berlin, a German media reported on Monday.

2023-03-27T14:09+0000

2023-03-27T14:09+0000

2023-03-27T14:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

germany

tanks

leopard 2

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106949028_0:30:3119:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_5301c05555e8e33daad621e14b210da6.jpg

According to the report, Ukraine also received approximately 40 Marder armored infantry fighting vehicles. The German government is not disclosing the exact delivery route of military equipment for security reasons.Earlier, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to hand over 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by the end of March.Russia has repeatedly warned countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it sees military shipments as legitimate targets. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that NATO allies' arming and training Ukrainians amounts to direct involvement in the conflict.

https://sputniknews.com/20230124/leopard-2-tanks-armored-beasts-berlin-is-about-to-send-into-ukraine-conflict-1106662864.html

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

leopard 2 tanks, germany, ukraine, military support, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine