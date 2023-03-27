https://sputniknews.com/20230327/uganda-satisfied-with-military-cooperation-with-russia-president-museveni-says-1108822115.html
Uganda Satisfied With Military Cooperation With Russia, President Museveni Says
Uganda highly values its cooperation with Russia, as well as with the former Soviet Union, in the defense sphere, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said during an interview with Russian media.Besides the defense sector, the Ugandan leader said that there is a variety of spheres where Kampala and Moscow could cooperate in the future, including oil, healthcare, agriculture, along with other sectors.In addition, the president said that the two countries could also cooperate in areas related to people’s daily needs, including food, housing, clothing, medicine, transportation, and communication, adding that such cooperation "depends on who deals better with what."The African leader argued that in a tropical climate, there are some things that cannot be done in cold countries, which could serve as a basis for economic exchange.Speaking of the second Russia-Africa Summit and economic forum scheduled to be held in Russia's city of St. Petersburg in July, Museveni confirmed his intention to attend the 2023 summit not only to boost bilateral cooperation with Moscow, but also to support the "ideology of equality and brotherhood" between Russia and Africa.On October 22-24, 2019, President Museveni took part in the first Russia-Africa summit that was held in the Russian city of Sochi, under the slogan "For Peace, Security and Development." Apart from that visit, the Ugandan head of state has visited Russia twice, in August 2009 and December 2012. Last year, Russia and Uganda celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Uganda and Russia have historically maintained good diplomatic relations since the two countries established formal ties in 1962, just after Uganda gained independence from Britain. Over the years, the relationship has been defined by mutual respect and cooperation in various areas, such as trade, defense, and education.
Uganda highly values its cooperation with Russia, as well as with the former Soviet Union, in the defense sphere, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said during an interview with Russian media.
"Today, we are very satisfied with our cooperation with the Russian Federation. We cooperate in the sphere of defense, and we buy high-quality weapons and technologies from Russia," Museveni told Russian media. "We had a very good relationship with the Soviet Union, and now we have a very good relationship with Russia."
Besides the defense sector, the Ugandan leader said that there is a variety of spheres where Kampala and Moscow could cooperate in the future, including oil, healthcare, agriculture, along with other sectors.
"Nowadays, Russia produces plenty of fertilizers. We see the potential in this area, but we have not implemented it yet. We have potential in the area of oil and petrochemicals. The field for action is spacious," Museveni said.
In addition, the president said that the two countries could also cooperate in areas related to people’s daily needs, including food, housing, clothing, medicine, transportation, and communication, adding that such cooperation "depends on who deals better with what."
The African leader argued that in a tropical climate, there are some things that cannot be done in cold countries, which could serve as a basis for economic exchange.
"I can judge by our exports, as we export milk, beef, footwear, coffee, tea, cocoa, tropical fruit and grain that cannot grow in cold countries, and therefore the potential is huge," he stated. "We need to foster what is called ‘the pathogen economy’ with Russia. Viruses and parasites cause diseases, but also open up economic opportunities in terms of antiviral and anti-parasitic drugs. The problem turns into an opportunity."
Speaking of the second Russia-Africa Summit and economic forum scheduled to be held in Russia's city of St. Petersburg in July, Museveni confirmed his intention to attend the 2023 summit not only to boost bilateral cooperation
with Moscow, but also to support the "ideology of equality and brotherhood" between Russia and Africa.
"I will definitely come to St. Petersburg in July. In this issue, the political will is of crucial importance. It is not an issue of needs, but an issue of ideology. As long as you profess the ideology of equality and brotherhood, the other things are simply details," he said.
On October 22-24, 2019, President Museveni took part in the first Russia-Africa summit that was held in the Russian city of Sochi, under the slogan "For Peace, Security and Development." Apart from that visit, the Ugandan head of state has visited Russia twice, in August 2009 and December 2012.
Last year, Russia and Uganda celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.