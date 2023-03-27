https://sputniknews.com/20230327/uganda-satisfied-with-military-cooperation-with-russia-president-museveni-says-1108822115.html

Uganda Satisfied With Military Cooperation With Russia, President Museveni Says

This article is about Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni saying during an interview with Russian media that Uganda highly values its cooperation with Russia, as well as with the former Soviet Union, in the defense sphere.

Uganda highly values its cooperation with Russia, as well as with the former Soviet Union, in the defense sphere, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said during an interview with Russian media.Besides the defense sector, the Ugandan leader said that there is a variety of spheres where Kampala and Moscow could cooperate in the future, including oil, healthcare, agriculture, along with other sectors.In addition, the president said that the two countries could also cooperate in areas related to people’s daily needs, including food, housing, clothing, medicine, transportation, and communication, adding that such cooperation "depends on who deals better with what."The African leader argued that in a tropical climate, there are some things that cannot be done in cold countries, which could serve as a basis for economic exchange.Speaking of the second Russia-Africa Summit and economic forum scheduled to be held in Russia's city of St. Petersburg in July, Museveni confirmed his intention to attend the 2023 summit not only to boost bilateral cooperation with Moscow, but also to support the "ideology of equality and brotherhood" between Russia and Africa.On October 22-24, 2019, President Museveni took part in the first Russia-Africa summit that was held in the Russian city of Sochi, under the slogan "For Peace, Security and Development." Apart from that visit, the Ugandan head of state has visited Russia twice, in August 2009 and December 2012. Last year, Russia and Uganda celebrated the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

