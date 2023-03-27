International
Twitter's Source Code Was in Public Access Online For Months, Reports Say
Twitter’s Source Code Was in Public Access Online For Months, Reports Say
Parts of Twitter’s source code were publicly available online for several months
GitHub, an online platform for software developers where the code was posted, took down the code on Friday, upon Twitter’s request, a US newspaper reported on Sunday. The source code, the underlying computer code on which Twitter runs, was likely public online for at least several months, The New York Times said. Sources told the newspaper that it was likely that the person responsible for the leak of the code likely left Twitter last year. Twitter has asked the US District Court for the Northern District of California to order GitHub to identify the person who shared the code, as well as those who have downloaded it. According to The New York Times, the source code includes certain security vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to attack Twitter, extract user data, or shut down the site.
Twitter’s Source Code Was in Public Access Online For Months, Reports Say

05:00 GMT 27.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Parts of Twitter’s source code were publicly available online for several months, US media reports, citing a legal filing.
GitHub, an online platform for software developers where the code was posted, took down the code on Friday, upon Twitter’s request, a US newspaper reported on Sunday.
The source code, the underlying computer code on which Twitter runs, was likely public online for at least several months, The New York Times said.
Sources told the newspaper that it was likely that the person responsible for the leak of the code likely left Twitter last year.
Twitter has asked the US District Court for the Northern District of California to order GitHub to identify the person who shared the code, as well as those who have downloaded it.
According to The New York Times, the source code includes certain security vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to attack Twitter, extract user data, or shut down the site.
