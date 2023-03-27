https://sputniknews.com/20230327/south-korea-believes-norths-underwater-nuclear-drone-report-exaggerated---military-1108847944.html

South Korea Believes North's Underwater Nuclear Drone Report Exaggerated - Military

South Korea Believes North's Underwater Nuclear Drone Report Exaggerated - Military

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff believes that North Korea's reports about underwater nuclear drone tests could be exaggerated since its engineering is most likely at early stages, South Korean media reported on Monday.

2023-03-27T21:02+0000

2023-03-27T21:02+0000

2023-03-27T21:01+0000

military

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

north korea

korean central news agency (kcna)

pyongyang

south korea

south korea's joint chiefs of staff

nuclear

drone

drone strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108749424_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bf2a027197cc4d36d4fd5290473e5ecd.jpg

The South Korean military assessed North Korea's new weapon amid growing concerns that Seoul and Washington might be incapable of opposing Pyongyang's capabilities."There have been movements indicating the North has been working to develop an unmanned undersea vehicle, but our assessment is that it is still at an early (development) stage," the JCS said, according to the news agency.On March 24, the state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country had tested the Haeil underwater drone, designed to carry nuclear weapons and capable of creating radioactive tsunamis by underwater explosions. According to the report, the drone had traveled 362-492 feet (80-150 meters) below the surface of the Sea of Japan for over 59 hours. Pyongyang also confirmed the testing of two Hwasal-1 and two Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles which were equipped with warheads simulating nuclear ones.

https://sputniknews.com/20230324/lethal-cruise-what-is-the-new-underwater-drone-north-korea-claims-to-have-tested-1108754913.html

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

pyongyang

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, south korean joint chiefs of staff, haeil underwater drone, what is new about dprk haeli, what is haeli north korean underwater nuclear drone, hwasal-1 hwasal-2 strategic missiles, how ready the korean haeli drone is