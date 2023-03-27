https://sputniknews.com/20230327/south-korea-believes-norths-underwater-nuclear-drone-report-exaggerated---military-1108847944.html
South Korea Believes North's Underwater Nuclear Drone Report Exaggerated - Military
South Korea Believes North's Underwater Nuclear Drone Report Exaggerated - Military
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff believes that North Korea's reports about underwater nuclear drone tests could be exaggerated since its engineering is most likely at early stages, South Korean media reported on Monday.
2023-03-27T21:02+0000
2023-03-27T21:02+0000
2023-03-27T21:01+0000
military
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
north korea
korean central news agency (kcna)
pyongyang
south korea
south korea's joint chiefs of staff
nuclear
drone
drone strike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108749424_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bf2a027197cc4d36d4fd5290473e5ecd.jpg
The South Korean military assessed North Korea's new weapon amid growing concerns that Seoul and Washington might be incapable of opposing Pyongyang's capabilities."There have been movements indicating the North has been working to develop an unmanned undersea vehicle, but our assessment is that it is still at an early (development) stage," the JCS said, according to the news agency.On March 24, the state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country had tested the Haeil underwater drone, designed to carry nuclear weapons and capable of creating radioactive tsunamis by underwater explosions. According to the report, the drone had traveled 362-492 feet (80-150 meters) below the surface of the Sea of Japan for over 59 hours. Pyongyang also confirmed the testing of two Hwasal-1 and two Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles which were equipped with warheads simulating nuclear ones.
https://sputniknews.com/20230324/lethal-cruise-what-is-the-new-underwater-drone-north-korea-claims-to-have-tested-1108754913.html
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
pyongyang
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108749424_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c75b850226e51239f785d69fb74b2dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
north korea, south korean joint chiefs of staff, haeil underwater drone, what is new about dprk haeli, what is haeli north korean underwater nuclear drone, hwasal-1 hwasal-2 strategic missiles, how ready the korean haeli drone is
north korea, south korean joint chiefs of staff, haeil underwater drone, what is new about dprk haeli, what is haeli north korean underwater nuclear drone, hwasal-1 hwasal-2 strategic missiles, how ready the korean haeli drone is
South Korea Believes North's Underwater Nuclear Drone Report Exaggerated - Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) believes that North Korea's reports about underwater nuclear drone tests could be exaggerated since its engineering is most likely at early stages, South Korean media reported on Monday.
"Having pieced together the South Korea-US analysis of the 'underwater nuclear attack drone' as well as expert views on it, our military is putting weight to the possibility that the claim might have been exaggerated or fabricated," the JCS was quoted as saying by the korean news agency.
The South Korean military assessed North Korea's new weapon amid growing concerns that Seoul and Washington might be incapable of opposing Pyongyang's capabilities.
"There have been movements indicating the North has been working to develop an unmanned undersea vehicle, but our assessment is that it is still at an early (development) stage," the JCS said, according to the news agency.
On March 24, the state-run North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the country had tested the Haeil underwater drone
, designed to carry nuclear weapons and capable of creating radioactive tsunamis by underwater explosions. According to the report, the drone had traveled 362-492 feet (80-150 meters) below the surface of the Sea of Japan for over 59 hours. Pyongyang also confirmed the testing of two Hwasal-1 and two Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles which were equipped with warheads simulating nuclear ones.