Senior Iranian, Qatari Officials Discuss Economic Ties, Regional, Global Issues: Report

Senior Iranian, Qatari Officials Discuss Economic Ties, Regional, Global Issues: Report

The Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, held talks with the Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, to discuss economic cooperation between Tehran and Doha as well as global and regional issues, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

During the talks, Shamkhani highlighted the importance of boosting trade and economic ties between the countries and developing joint infrastructure projects, the report said. The Iranian official also said that a number of Western countries aimed at creating a rift between Iran and Qatar, which made it important for the two states to stay alert when developing bilateral relations to avoid serious issues. The Qatari diplomat, in turn, welcomed the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying that the move would be an important step contributing to stability and security in the Middle East. Earlier in the month, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement mediated by China to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months. The deal marked the renewal of official diplomatic ties that were cut by Saudi Arabia in 2016 after protesters stormed its embassy in Tehran in response to the execution of a prominent Shia cleric, Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, by Riyadh.

