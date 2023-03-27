https://sputniknews.com/20230327/russian-security-council-chief-us-champion-in-number-of-wars-its-unleashed-around-the-world-1108828037.html

Russian Security Council Chief: US 'Champion' In Number of Wars It's Unleashed Around the World

Russian Security Council Chief: US 'Champion' In Number of Wars It's Unleashed Around the World

The US has long been a "champion" in the number of wars unleashed in different parts of the world and violations of the sovereignty of other states, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

2023-03-27T12:19+0000

2023-03-27T12:19+0000

2023-03-27T12:19+0000

world

russia

us

weapons

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102730/94/1027309444_0:105:3005:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea9e5661ec73c2bd1b4440c8b3a17b1.jpg

"Although proclaiming democratic slogans both opportunistically and inappropriately, Washington has long claimed top place in violating the sovereignty of states, in the number of wars and conflicts it has unleashed, in the brutal and illegal pursuit of citizens of other countries," Patrushev said in an interview ahead of a second 'Summit for Democracy' launched by the United States.Patrushev added that "if the US really decides to move towards democracy and stop humiliating its vassal allies, we will only welcome it." According to the Russian Security Council chief, corporations in the US have been shaping Washington's foreign policy as they seek to create hotbeds of tension in the world for the sake of billion-dollar profits.NATO countries have made no secret of their main goal in the Ukraine conflict - that is to defeat Russia on the battlefield and then dismember it, Patrushev asserts. NATO instructors and advisers are training the Ukrainian military, and mercenaries are fighting as part of neo-Nazi battalions, he added. Washington's confidence that a preventive missile strike on Russia will go unanswered in the event of a direct conflict is "a very dangerous mistake" - Russia has a unique weapon that can destroy any enemy, including the United States, if its existence is threatened, Patrushev warned. According to the official, the main task of the present US political regime is to scare the people during the systemic crisis into which the United States fell.It is "self-evident" that the United States will not want to hear criticism against itself, Patrushev claims. He went on to say that China is the main economic competitor of the United States, and after attempts to suppress Russia, the United States will take on China. According to him, Russia irritates the US because "not only does it pursue an independent policy of bolstering the multipolar world, but in many ways surpasses America in spiritual, moral and military spheres.

https://sputniknews.com/20230321/putin-russia-will-be-force-to-react-if-west-starts-using-weapons-with-nuclear-components-1108657136.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230326/jittery-us-customers-pulled-almost-100bln-in-deposits-amid-banking-crisis-fed-data-shows-1108793779.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

wars unleashed by us, russian security council, sovereignty of other states