Russian Envoy Calls on Kiev to Exercise Responsibility, Stop Attacks on Zaporozhye NPP

As of now, Kiev is not ready to confirm that Ukrainian forces will not shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"All that is required of Kiev is to confirm that it will not shell the NPP, which it has done many times in the past. As of today, Ukrainians are not ready to confirm such a simple thing," Ulyanov said. He pointed out that, when matters concerning the Zaporozhye NPP arise, Kiev tries to shift the conversation to another direction and talks about "demilitarization" and "de-occupation". The Zaporozhye NPP has been a focus of the conflict since soon after Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine and has been shelled frequently by Ukrainian forces, raising international concerns of nuclear fallout. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly stated the need to create a safety zone around the ZNPP.

